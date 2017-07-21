By FLAVIOR CHISHALA

THE Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) president Wright Musoma has condemned people collecting money from individual and organisations under the pretext that they are helping people whose stalls were gutted in the Lusaka City Market inferno.

Mr Musoma said in an interview that it was sad that others could take advantage of people who were already mourning to complicate their lives further

He implored the public never to give money to anyone but wait until they were communicated to by local authorities and committee in charge of fund-raising.

“We are appealing to all well-wishers that if anyone comes to lobby for money they should not give them because those are criminals who are heartless who just want to enrich themselves,” Mr Musoma said.

Mr Musoma sympathised with the people who were swindled by deceitful people and urged them never to entertain such heartless and evil minded people.

He called on the police to be on high alert against such vices as it was likely to embarrass the nation.

He said perpetrators of such acts must be arrested and prosecuted to deter would-be offenders.

Technical committee of permanent secretaries on the build-back better project spokesperson Patrick Kangwa disclosed on Wednesday at a press briefing that there were incidences of money being raised and misapplied.

The committee had since banned the holding of any events to raise funds for the rebuilding of Lusaka City Market without the authority of the committee of permanent secretaries.