By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

MWINILUNGA District Commissioner Daniel Bukali has welcomed plans by ZESCO to set up a 50 megawatts solar power plant in the area.

Mr Bukali said the solar power plant project is a positive development as it will attract more social and economic investment to the district due to efficient and stable power generation.

He said this in Mwinilunga yesterday when a team from ZESCO who are in the district to secure 75 hectares of land for the project called on him.

Mr Bukali said Mwinilunga has great potential for mining activities, adding that in the recent past, the area has attracted a lot of mining exploration activities hence the need for the area to have an alternative source of power generation to cushion the thermal one.

And ZESCO Power Generation Directorate Mechanical Engineer Musenge Chomba said once land is secured, the company will set up a 50 megawatts solar power plant that will be injected into the main power grid in the district.

Mr Chomba said once complete, the project will help Government and the power utility company to have an alternative stable source of energy to supply in case of a drought due to climate change effects.

Mwinilunga is one of the few districts in Zambia that has been earmarked for the construction of a solar power plant under ZESCO.