By MAILESI BANDA

TRANSPARENCY in the procurement process is important for the development of the economy as it promotes trust in an institution from the suppliers, ZESCO managing director, Victor Mundende has said.

Mr. Mundende said this in a speech read by senior manager – procurement, Brian Kambole, at the integrity seminar for ZESCO supliers and contractors in Lusaka .

He said the reputation of a company was known by how it handled its procurement procedures.

Mr Mundende said ZESCO was committed to ensuring that the reputation of the company was preserved by having a good procurement system.

He said the seminar was aimed at creating integrity awareness among the suppliers and contractors.

“I am pleased to officiate at the second integrity seminar for the corporation’s suppliers and contractors. The purpose of the seminar is to create integrity awareness among our suppliers and contractors and it is important that our stance regarding integrity in procurement is upheld,” he said.

He explained that integrity at ZESCO was important, adding that upholding fairness and truthfulness in their actions was a mandate.

He noted that the company conducted itself with honesty, accountability and ethical manner in their dealings with other companies and the public.

He stated that ZESCO operated in a corruption free environment.

“The mandate of ZESCO cannot be realized fully if corruption is left unchecked, it is for this reason that the corporation in collaboration with the anti-corruption commission established an integrity committee, “he explained.

And Anti Corruption Commission director Kapetwa Phiri, said about 60 percent of the money cited in the Auditor General’s reports was lost through the procurement process.

He explained that throughout the procurement process, there were many stages were corruption could take place.