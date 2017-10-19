By Mailesi Banda

ZAMTEL will spend K1.7 million on the supply delivery and maintainace of an Optic Fiber Cable Network (OFCN) in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone.

Zamtel managing director, Sydney Mupeta said the telecommunication company would deliver cost effective telecommunication solutions to the investors into the LSMFEZ.

Mr. Mupeta was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by chief fixed and enterprise sales officer, Reuben Kamanga, at the signing of the contract between Zamtel and LSMFEZ in Lusaka on Tuesday.

He said the installation works on the fiber optic network had commenced and assured the LSMFEZ management that works would be completed in the next six months.

“The signing of the contract reaffirms the confidence that market players have in Zamtel to deliver cost effective telecommunication solutions, and as Zamtel we are happy to partner with LSMFEZ in order to change the economic and industrial land scape of Lusaka, “he said.

Mr. Mupeta further disclosed that once installed the fiber optic network will connect more than 2000 customers to the technology.

And LSMFEZ, managing director, Mukela Lubasi said the connection of the multi facility zone to telecommunication and internet facilities would ensure the operational success of the economic zone.

“Adequate efficient and cost effective infrastructure and utility systems are the principle elements that will ensure the operational success of the LSMFEZ in attracting both local and foreign investment in the zone, “she said.

She explained that the Government had invested over K107 million in providing the requisite infrastructure and utility systems such as road electricity telecommunication water solid waste and sewerage treatment facilities to facilitate the private sector ease of doing business and for the setting up of enterprises and establishment in an enabling environment.

The Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone was declared as an economic zone on 28th June 2010 by the Government as a mixed use development consisting of industrial commercial and residential developments.

The LSMFEZ was established to promote manufacturing and stimulate export oriented activities, technology development, skills transfer and diversifying the Zambian economy to other growth sectors away from copper focus.