By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

ZAMBIA finished second at the just ended CANA Zone-Three Swimming Championship in Tanzania with 41 medals.

The Zambian team hauled 968 points and was presented with the ‘Team Spirit’ award at the event which that ended last Saturday.

In individual category, the Zambian team bagged 17 gold, seven silver and 10 medals while in relay, they minted three silver and four bronze medals.

The hosts Tanzania emerged champions after accumulating unassailable 1,394 points to defend the title they won last year.

Kenya who bagged 957 points finished in third place, while Uganda was fourth with 759 points. Swimming giants, South Africa tumbled finishing fifth with 469 points ahead of Sudan who collected 459 points to trail this year’s competitive event.

Zambia was voted the team with best spirited swimmers while Sudan which competed for the first time was named the most disciplined team.

Zambia won bronze in under-14 girls’ 200 meter free relay in 02.02 minutes and another bronze in the 400 meter girl’s free relay, clocking 04.36 minute while the boys who clocked 01.56 minutes bagged silver in u-14 200 meter relay.

Under-17 Alex Axiotis of Zambia won gold in 100 meter backstroke, clocking 01.05 minute.

Zambia also took the show in 13-14 years 100 meter backstroke where Mia Phiri clocked 01.10 minute to win gold.

The team was scheduled to arrive yesterday evening at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.