By Buumba Chimbulu

TRADE between Zambia and Zimbabwe continues to be accelerated through various interventions put in place by the two governments with the recent development being the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) and the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ).

The MOU, signed this week in Zimbabwe during SAZ World Standards Day (WSD), aims at accelerating trade between the two countries through harmonization of standards and cooperation in other technical areas.

Commenting on the initiative, ZABS chief executive officer, Manuel Mutale, said the MoU was aimed at promoting among other things, trade cooperation between the two countries in areas of standards development by applying uniform rules and procedures for the formulation of national standards and pursuing joint training programmes in standards based training.

Mr. Mutale, in a statement made available by the bureau’s head of marketing and public relations, Hazel Zulu, observed the need for ZABS to work with the regional national standards bodies to facilitate trade.

“This is an important milestone that ZABS has attained. The two countries will share laboratory testing information to enable them improve on their testing capabilities,” he said.

And SAZ director general, Eve Gadzikwa, who is also the President of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), said that the two countries had agreed to promote standardisation by running joint programmes aimed at providing solutions to the business communities in both countries.

Dr. Gadzikwa also emphasised the need to promote training and exchange programmes to share knowledge between the two countries.

The ceremony was preceded by a March past from the Harare Local Authority in the city center to Monomotapa hotel where a number of local companies also showcased their products in demonstration of the support that they have enjoyed over the years from SAZ.

World Standards Day is celebrated internationally each year on October 14 with the aim of raising awareness among regulators, industry and consumers on the importance of standardization to the global economy.