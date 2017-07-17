…As 4-0 win silences Swaziland

By MICHAELMIYOBA

THE Zambia national soccer team have moved a step closer to qualifying for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) after humiliating Swaziland 4-0 in the first round first leg fixture played yesterday at Somhlolo Stadium in Mbabane, Swaziland.

Nyirenda started with Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata in goal with Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu, Ziyo Tembo and Isaac Shamujompa in defence.

Zesco United’s Kondwani Mtonga and Cletus Chama Chota controlled the midfield while Ernest Mbewe, Mulenga Augustine, Martin Phiri and Napsa’s Brian Mwila controlled the striking force.

Nyirenda’s boys dominated play from the first whistle and were rewarded 17 minutes into the first half when Lusaka Dynamos Cletus Chama Chota found the back of the net.

Chama beat the Swaziland goal minder Sandile Ginindza with his powerful header after benefiting from a Brian Mwila cross from the left side of the pitch to put the Chipolopolo ahead.

Ten minutes later, Brian Mwila stunned Swaziland and made it 2-nil after being assisted by Augustine Mulenga.

With two minutes into the second half, Martin Phiri was brought down in the eighteen yard by defender Machawe Dlamini to earn a penalty for Chipolopolo.

Chama stepped up and sent Ginindza the wrong way with his sublime shot from the spot kick to complete his brace.

Zambia could however not stop scoring as defender Fackson Kapumbu added a fourth for Wedson Nyirenda’s boys in the dying minutes of the second half.

The Chipolopolo will host Swaziland in the return leg fixture slated for the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on July 22.

Chipolopolo are seeking their third CHAN outing and second successive qualification after having reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 edition of the competition in Rwanda.