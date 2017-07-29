…as host Mauritius eye Under-17 COSAFA title

By GRACE CHAILE LESOETSA

ZAMBIA took a step closer toward the COSAFA under-17 title with a 2-0 win over the Flames of Malawi in the semi-final yesterday, with Martin Njobvu scoring a brace when it was needed most.

With a performance of grit, determination and supreme skill, the Young Chipolopolo booked their way to the final and will face hosts Mauritius tomorrow.

The Islanders beat South Africa 2-0 in the other semi-final. Malawi and South Africa will clash for third and fourth places in an early kick-off at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis where the final will later be played.

The funs at St Francois Xavier watched in awe as Zambia quenched the Malawian Flames within seven minutes of play.

Zambia took the lead in the third minute when Prince Mumba’s shrewd pass picked out Njovu inside the box who released a power shot. Four minutes later, Njobvu completed a double thanks to the Andrew Phiri beautiful set-up to make it 2-0 for Zambia.

In the 32nd minute, Zambia came close to scoring a third goal but Clinton Lubula shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Niza Simutenda, Prince Mumba and Muma Mumba also failed to register their names on the score sheet missing some chance in the opening half.

In second half, Malawi failed to upset the result and had to accept the reality of missing out thefinal after an impressive run.

The Flames who had not conceded in the group stage were off the target as they struggled to penetrate Zambia’s defence.

Zambia rested Simutenda for Christopher Phiri and Mumba for Michael Kafusha after the break.

Banda and Njobvu lead the scorers’s chart on five goals each.

Meanwhile, Zambia assistant coach Charles Bwale said Zambia prepared well for Malawi so it was not a surprise victory.

Bwale said Zambia had unfinished business in Mauritius following their 2016 disqualification so the boys will complete the mission on Sunday.

“We studied Malawi well and pressed hard which saw our opponents start playing long balls which worked to our advantage. The boys have one thing in mind, to win the title,” he said.

Malawi coach Deklerk Msakakuona was happy with his lads’ performance despite losing to Zambia.

“Zambia did what is important in football, which is scoring. We played well in the last 20 minutes of the game but we couldn’t just get the needed goals. It’s a big congratulations to Zambia,” Msakakuona said.