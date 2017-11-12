By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

ZAMBIANS must guard jealously the declaration of ‘Christian Nation’ by President Frederick Chiluba, says Cathedral of Miracles church bishop Naison Nyonyo.

Bishop Nyonyo said Zambians must not allow such unchristian practices as hosting a Gay and Lesbians conference on their country’s soil.

He said it was most unfortunate that Zambia could play host to an international homosexual conference under the nose of so many Christians who opted to just watch and do nothing to protect the nation against such acts of defilement.

He said Christians must not wait for the police to take action when they could move in and defend their faith by reporting such activities to the authorities.

“Oh my God! If that happened, we condemn it in the strongest terms that as a nation we should not sink so low as to play host to a gays and lesbians conference in Zambia.

“As Christians we must be awake. We must be alert at all times and we must guard this declaration jealously, we must protect this relationship by being able to investigate and expose such activities taking place in our blessed country, Zambia,” he said.

He explained that there was need to identify the organizers of the said conference, whom he said were known people, and bring them to book as gays and lesbianism was an offence against the laws of Zambia.

He said homosexuality did not go together with Christianity, and that the organizers must be cautioned and warned against attempting such activities in future.

“Zambia is a blessed nation, and as such we cannot allow gay people to start holding such a conference in Zambia. This must be stopped at all costs, we should be alert,” he said.

Last week, a gays and lesbians conference secretly took place in Zambia’s tourist capital, Livingstone with a number of delegates having attended from across the globe.