…As the unstoppable U-17 run riot in an 8-goal thriller

By GRACE CHAILE

LESOETSA

ZAMBIA yesterday turned their opening COSAFA Under-17 Championship Group B opening fixture into a training session when they lectured Madagascar 7-1 at Francois Xavier Stadium in St Port Louis, Mauritius.

Three goals each from Lameck Banda and Martin Njobvu cruised Mumamba Numba’s boys to a 7-1 victory over the islanders to start the competition on a high and send a strong warning message to the rest of the competitors of the impending challenge.

The Young Chipolopolo were in a class of their own as they commanded the game from start to finish, tossing, toying, and tormenting the islanders with their free-flowing quick-passing game.

Banda opened the scores in the 10th minute, putting Zambia ahead with a long range shot and nine minutes later, Njobvu doubled Zambias advantage before Kingsley Hakwiya made it 3-0 with a powerful header five minutes later.

With the Madagascar goalkeeper still in shock, Banda returned strong completing a hatrick with goals in the 31st and 37th minutes to cruise the junior Chipolopolo to a 5-0 lead.

Njobvu scored the sixth goal for Zambia just three minutes before the break with a cracking shot.

Madagascar looked more organised in the second half but proved wasteful at goal. Coach Numba Mumamba made some changes resting Banda and Niza Simutenda for John Mulalangabo and Moses Mwanza respectively in the 50th minute.

Zambia continued to press for the seventh goal which came in the 74th minute when Njobvu dribbled three defenders from inside the box before scoring a beautiful goal.

Madagascar scored a consolation from the penalty spot through Maimosa Adriamalala.

Mumamba commended the boys for displaying an excellent performance and ensuring Zambia kicked off the campaign on a victorious note.

“This is indeed sweet victory. The boys were just classical and played as a unit. We needed to win the opening game and we have achieved the target, it’s a plus for Zambia,” Mumamba said. He however cautioned the team against complacency, saying they still have South Africa and Mozambique to overcome to reach the semi-final.

“We just started the journey so we should not be overwhelmed by today’s result. Each game is different so we should not lose focus,” he said.