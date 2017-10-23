By Buumba Chimbulu

ZAMBIA is losing forest of up to 300, 000 hectares annually due to deforestation, reports the recently launched Climate-Smart Agriculture in Zambia.

This country profile report was launched by Government in conjunction with the World Bank.

According to the report, agriculture was among one of the main drivers of deforestation, behind charcoal production, causing forest losses of 250, 000 to 300, 000 hectares of forest every year.

The report indicated that the Zambia Forestry and Forestry Industry Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) had more than 50, 000 hectares of forest plantation, while 7, 000 hectares were under other local supply plantations.

“Approximately, 7.2 million hectares of indigenous forests in 432 reserves are under government control. However, some of these reserves have been de-gazetted in recent years for human settlement, which also involved clearing of land for agriculture, charcoal production and other livelihoods,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, the profile report indicated that Zambia had been one of the countries in Southern Africa that had managed to withstand the effects of droughts.

The report explained that as a result, Zambia had been a net exporter of grains and cereals mostly to neighbouring countries whose agricultural production had been negatively affected by climate related hazards, particularly droughts.

“This however, should not serve as an excuse for not adequately investing in climate-smart agriculture,” warned the report.

It also observed that there was need to undertake wide awareness raising and sensitisation because knowledge on Climate Smart Agricultural (CSA) in Zambia was still low.

According to the report, the awareness would reduce misinterpretation of messages and promote a shared vision for CSA in the country.