By MUKOSELA KASALWE

IT is imperative for United Nations member states to continue strengthening the tenets of the rule of law in their governance systems, says First Secretary Legal Affairs to Zambia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Muki Phiri.

Mr Phiri said Zambia was cognisant that the rule of law was the core principle of good governance and urged the UN to continue solidifying the principles of the rule of law in their governance system.

He said the rule of law was a critical necessity to the survival of humanity and that its absence or failure would be one of the foremost threats to governance and the existence of society.

Mr Phiri said this during the ongoing 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Rule of Law and International Levels at the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 84.

In a statement issued yesterday, First Secretary for Press at the Permanent Mission of Zambia UN, Wallen Simwaka, Mr Phiri said Zambia’s vision of becoming a prosperous middle-income country by the year 2030 was anchored on one of the fundamental policies of a conducive governance environment.

“The rule of law, therefore, hinges to a large extent on independent, efficient and effective judicial systems. Unless it is held together by a functional judiciary, the rule of law soon dissipates, and the citizens of a nation are ultimately ruled, not by the law, but by the whims, caprices and vagary of fellow-humans,” he said.

Mr Phiri said it was the solemn duty of UN members to establish superstructures and indispensable foundations that would be able to secure a more peaceful, prosperous and a just world committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law and justice.