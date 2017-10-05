By SANDRA MACHIMA

ZAMBEEF is receiving tremendous support from its customers and as a result the company has managed to reinvest in the business and make a positive contribution to the local economy.

Zambeef retailing and marketing manager Felix Lupindula cited Macro stores as an example of its reinvestment in addition to strengthening its core business in the cold food chain division.

Mr Lupindula said the company would continue strengthening linkages with all farmers, especially livestock producers every year going forward.

The macros were at the heart of the company’s strategic focus on its Retail Division, which was aimed to see similar investment in every major town across Zambia as it continues to make products “available and affordable” to every Zambian.

Mr Lupindula said this when Zambeef opened a macro outlet store in Solwezi, making it the 10th new Macros outlet opened by Zambeef this year, with a further 12 planned for roll-out next year.

The macro stores enable us to further support our farmers by providing a platform where local products can be made readily available to the market in a value-added form.

“The good thing about the Zambeef stores is that the products cut across income brackets so there is something for everyone. We aim to ensure we provide fresh, affordable and quality products to our customers at all times through our outlets as well as through our Shoprite instore butcheries,” he said.

He said Zambeef had embarked on a roll-out of the new design of stores to offer customers value for money and has so far opened 19 such stores in different locations countrywide, with more to follow over the coming months.

“We are excited about the opening of the new and bigger store as it will allow us to better serve our customers in Solwezi by virtue of its central location,” he said.

Mr Lupindula said Solwezi town, largely known for its mining activities, was developing rapidly with a growing population.

The focus, he observed, also tied in with Zambeef’s commitment to Zambian farmers, with virtually all of its products of Zambian origin