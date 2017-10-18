BY SANDRA MACHIMA

THE Zambeef’s $30 million hatchery and stock-feed mill plant has been launched in Mpongwe and as the single largest agricultural investment on the Copperbelt province.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu commissioned the multi- million hatchery and stock-feed mill at Zambeef’s Mpongwe Farm, and commended Zambeef on the investment.

The Head of State said the investment was in line with government’s goal to make agriculture the number one economic activity and ensure food security by working with both commercial and small-scale farmers in the country.

“We want to be a net exporter of food in the region, not only SADC but the entire COMESA region. So count me as a partner of the farmers, not just Zambeef, including the small-scale farmers and all those who are supporting agriculture,” he said.

Zambeef set out key priorities for growth with an increased focus on production expansion and its cold chain food products division that had included massive capital reinvestment across various operations, as part of its ongoing strategic outline.

And Zambeef chairman Dr Jacob Mwanza said Zambeef had made the investment to contribute to and positively impact the local agro sector.

“We are fully convinced that we do not only have to address the Zambian market but have strategically located this plant so that our day old chicks can be exported to the neighbouring countries

He said Zambeef echoed President Lungu’s sentiments regarding exports and relayed the company’s commitment to the agricultural sector.

HE emphasized Zambeef’s participation across the country’s supply value chain in both primary and secondary production as well as the retailing and distribution of its products.

Dr Mwanza explained that the hatchery, which falls under the Zamhatch division, produces over 1.2 million chicks per month with 48 percent of the production currently sold to small-scale farmers across the country, adding that the company was expected to significantly double capacity in the next five years.

“This investment which we are launching is valued at US$30 million; which US$10 million of which has gone into the stockfeed plant and the other remaining US$20 million has gone into Zamhatch, which is the hatchery.

And this again has given Zambeef an opportunity to have forward and backward linkages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mwanza disclosed that Zambeef projects to buy over 2,500 metric tonnes of maize and over 1,500 metric tonnes of soybean per month as raw material for the plant.

Dr Mwanza further appealed to the Government for the upgrade the Machiya-Mpongwe road as it would not only help lower production cost for small-scale and commercial farmers but also serve to attract more investment in the area particularly in the agriculture sector.

“Zambeef has always believed in the potential of Zambia’s agriculture sector and in its local farmers’ ability to produce high quality grains and other food commodities.”

He said the company would continue to invest in building the capacity of its farmers, working with the government and various other stakeholders to further strengthen the sector and realise the goal of making the country a food basket for the entire SADC and COMESA regions.