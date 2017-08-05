By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

ZAMBIA Bureau of Standards says some condom brands have been banned from entering the country owing to their non-compliance to the required standards.

ZABS head – marketing and public relations Hazel Zulu said some condoms failed the standard tests carried out at their state-of-the-art laboratories.

“She said 86 batches of condoms were tested in the ZABS condoms testing laboratory between January 2017 and June 2017, and only eight batches failed the tests and were rejected meaning that they were not allowed to be distributed on the market. Ms Zulu said the batches failed to meet the required standards on the Zambia market and were banned from entering the borders and should not be found on sale anywhere in the country. She explained that the eight brands of condoms failed on two parameters, used in ascertaining the quality fit for use in Zambia. She said the condoms failed in the bursting pressure and bursting volume parameters which were a must for any condom used in Zambia.

“It should be noted that ZABS has an accredited condoms laboratory and is able to test condoms before distribution to the market to protect consumer health and safety,” she said.

There have been growing concerns on the quality of condoms following rumours that some of those found on the market were proved not to be strong enough and were reportedly bursting or tearing while in use.

There has been increased sensitisation on the use of condoms as a means to achieving the Vision 2030 sustainable development goals of meeting the 90/90/90 threshold in the fight against HIV.

UNICEF through all its partners have embarked on a sensitisation programme to encourage condom use in dealing with the HIV pandemic and prevention of early /child pregnancies for young adolescents.