…Arrows coach Honour Janza calls referee Leonard Akapelwa ‘stupid’after his team is beaten 0-1 by ZESCO United

By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

ANGRY Honour Janza slammed referee Leonard Akapelwa and called him stupid during the rescheduled week 17 Super League match which his side Red Arrows lost 0-1 to Zesco United yesterday at Nkoloma stadium.

Janza was angered by what he termed poor officiating by Akapelwa which ignited the Arrows fans to throw bottles on the pitch in the 76th minute.

The drama extended further when the referee took the bottles to Janza and not the fourth official as per requirement.

It was at this stage that Janza told Akapelwa that he was “stupid” which resulted in him being sent off the bench.

In a post-match interview, Janza called the referee incompetent and only interested in fattening his pocket.

“ I told him that he was stupid and I repeat he is stupid,” he said. He said Akapelwa was an amateur referee whose decisions spoiled the game.

He said Akapelwa was among a bunch of referees known for bias officiating.

“The game was decided by the referee and not the players. He spoiled the game. I don’t know if it’s poverty that is making these referees turn out in this manner,

“He spoiled the game just to fatten his pocket at the expense of players. He is known for incompetent officiating,” he said.

Janza wondered how Akapelwa was elevated from officiating from the lower division to Super Division.

Meanwhile, Zesco displayed another poor performance wasting several scoring chances in both halves.

Jackson Mwanza, John Ching’andu and Jesse Were failed to convert clear-cut chances in the first half.

Zesco’s redemption came in the 72nd minute when Were tapped in Mwanza’s cross from the right flank to hand the Ndola outfit the much needed win.

The move pushed Zesco to fourth position on the log with 52 points, four points behind leaders Green Buffaloes.