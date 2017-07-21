By ROGERS KALERO

MINES Minister Christopher Yaluma has demanded for accountability in the US$65million Mining Environment Remediation and improvement project.

Mr Yaluma said all the stakeholders in the implementation of the project should ensure accountability of the funds project.

Mr Yaluma was speaking yesterday in Mufulira following Government’s launch of the US$65m five-year Zambia Mining Environmental Remediation and Improvement Project aimed at reducing environmental health risks to the local population.

The launch was done in Kabwe on Wednesday.

Mr Yaluma said councils in Kabwe, Kitwe, Mufulira and Chingola and ZEMA will be responsible for the implementation of the project.

“So, as this project takes off, I would like to emphasize on the need for accountability in the use of funds for the project,

“This project is aimed at reducing environmental health risks to the local population in critically polluted mining areas in cingula, Kabwe, Kitwe and Mufulira municipalities including lead exposure in Kabwe municipality,” Mr Yaluma said.

Mr Yaluma said the project will include remediation and improvement of environmental infrastructure, enhancing institutional capacity for environmental governance and compliance, and reducing environmental health risks through localized interventions.

He said the project would also support and strengthen financial surety mechanism for scientific closure of mines and also remediation of contaminated hotspots and improved enforcement of regulations and monitoring of environmental quality.

“Through localised interventions, selected municipalities including Kitwe, Mufulira, Kabwe and cingula will be supported through income generation opportunities that would enhance community involvement in addressing environmental health risks, with specific attention to women and vulnerable community groups,” he said.

And speaking later, World Bank country manager Ina Ruthenberg said the World Bank had committed US$65.6m to the Zambian government for the implementation of the Mining Environmental Remediation and Improvement project being launched.

Ms Ruthenberg said the project was critical for Zambia because it will help reduce environmental health risks to local population in critically polluted mining areas such as Kabwe, Kitwe, cingula and Mufulira.

She said in a speech read for her by World Bank senior mining specialist Javier Aguiillar that Zambia had long history in mining and the sector will continue to play an important role in the development of the country.