By Terence Miselo

Zambian local hip hop crew XYZ founded by Mwila Musonda aka SlapDee are expected to grace the Itel 10th Anniversary celebration and conference set for this Friday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka.

The celebration is a grand mark of Itel’s 10 year existence in the provision of alternative and modern tuned cellular phone technology and accessories the world over.

XYZ crew members led by SlapDee who is Zambia’s Itel Brand Ambassador will offer entertainment and interact with various guests invited for the celebration. According to Itel representatives, the Zambian Itel’s 10th celebration will be characterized by various activities starting with the conference under the theme ‘Power of Change’. This conference part of the anniversary is necessitated to enable itel Zambia explain their operations and strategies in the promotion of technology and communication in Zambia with a special connection to social responsibility.

Later there will be star interaction and music which is mainly where SlapDee will feature as well as other supporting acts from XYZ. The event will also see the launch of a new itel phone set to hit the Zambian market.

This enormous event will later close with wining and dining through an executive dinner