Improving learning environment to better education

By Ketra Kalunga

EDUCATION is key to development for any country. That the Zambian government prioritises education and literacy is clear. The introduction of early childhood education and primary education to be taught in local mother tongues is one of the many ways government is using to promote literacy.

Many organisations have come on board to help with improving literacy levels in the country. World Vision is one of such and with far reaching set of goals targeting the whole country.

World Vision has over 35 years of being in Zambia prioritized education to enhance children Literacy levels in the country.

As a child focused organization, it has together with the Ministry of Education been supporting the promotion of education in vulnerable communities through sponsorship and construction of school infrastructure.

The organization has committed itself to continue working closely with government to change the lives of the most vulnerable children, their families and communities not only in promoting education but also in providing safe and clean water and improving hygiene and sanitation.

It has taken this route in its child development journey in 36 area programs which are dotted in 32 districts throughout the 10 provinces of Zambia.

Recently, World Vision through support from its donor, Inchoen 2nd Presbyterian Church of South Korea handed over a 1X3 classroom block to government. The school was built at a cost of over K908, 700 and is at Moomba primary school in Mumbwa district.

Church Pastor, Lee Kungyoung said during the handover that he was moved to see children of Moomba community learning in glass thatched classrooms when he visited the school two years ago as the 1X2 classroom block was not enough to accommodate the over 400 pupils.

Pastor Lee said he was also touched to see headman Mwanankanama down on his knees asking for help to expand the school infrastructure so that pupils learning in grass thatched classroom could be accommodated.

Pastor Lee said the sight of children learning in thatched classrooms and that of an elderly man in headman Mwanankanama asking for help moved him to ask for donations from his church members when he went back to South Korea.

“Am glad to say that 3,000 church members from children to adults were involved in raising the funds for the construction of this classroom block we are handing over today,” he said.

District Education Board Secretary, Richard Imasiku said he was grateful for the gift of a 1X3 classroom block as it would lead to improved learning environment and increased access for the pupils.

Mr Imasiku said World Vision’s unlocking literacy program targeting grade one to four has improved the literacy levels from 31 to 41 percent which government feels is a great improvement.

He said promotion of education for all was cardinal because it was key in helping the country move from poverty to mid income country by 2031.

Handing over the classroom block, World Vision Zambia National Director, Mark Kelly said the organization was glad to finally give children a 1X3 classroom block because they could see the bright light that shines ahead of the children of Moomba community.

Speaking in a speech read for him by Regional Operations Mananger, Jenny Sindoyi, Mr Kelly said one way the organization had committed itself was to enhance and achieve the desired change in the life of the child through supporting the education sector.

Mr Kelly said education was cardinal in the life of every child because it was well known that it opens doors to many other opportunities that could enable them get engaged in successful job careers, business, farming and scientific ideas to transform their lives and that of their families.

“This remains critical in our day to day life of empowering and equipping families who will in turn contribute to the development of the nation,” he said.

Mr Kelly added that World Vision believes that knowing how to read and write spurs development ideas and that would allow children to effectively participate and get involved in their personal and national development and further makes it easier for children to express themselves before others.

World Vision Zambia is not only investing in the construction of classroom blocks but is also supporting the improvement of latrines and to this effect, we have constructed a girls toilet and menstruation room to enhance hygiene and a bole hole for the provision of safe drinking water , he said.

Receiving the donation, Mumbwa district council chairperson, Gracious Hamatala said as government they were pleased to receive the new infrastructure which marks a significant milestone in providing quality education to the children of Moomba community.

Mr Hamatala said the facility would contribute to the attainment of the key sustainable development goal number four which is ensuring that equitable quality education is provided and further promote lifelong opportunities for all children.

“There is an ongoing debate in Zambia as to how constructing classroom blocks adds value to enhancing children’s education compared to any other education support that could be given to ensure that children literacy levels are being attained.

This challenge comes as a result of many children in higher grades who are not able to read and write and express themselves in the official language as expected of them at their level,” he said.

Mr Hamatala urged children and teachers of Moomba school to be exemplary and prove to the world that truly having quality infrastructure adds to achieving better results and advance literacy levels.

He further advised pupils and teachers to show commitment in preparing a generation that will not be taken by the information age as finding a job, going in any form of business transactions and farming today demands that one should have the ability to read and write.

The council chairperson commended World Vision for being a consistent and key partner in enhancing the education of children in the vulnerable communities of the country.

“Government realises the important role non- governmental organizations like World Vision plays in in developing the country, it is for this reason that it had created an enabling environment for NGOs to operate under,” said Mr Hamatala.

Mildred Kabaso a grade six pupil of Moomba Primary school in a vote of thanks said as pupils they grateful to World Vision Zambia and Incheon 2nd Presbyterian Church of South Korea for expanding the classroom space by constructing a 1X3 classroom block.

She said before the pupils used to combine classes due to the challenge of classroom space and this made it difficult for them to understand what was being taught by the teacher.

“The newly constructed classroom block will make a big deference and will enable us performed even better.

We are therefore happy with the way World Vision Zambia was working with the ministry of general education to improve education especially in rural areas,” said Mildred.

True to Mildred’s words, quality school infrastructure adds to achieving better results and advance literacy levels.

Government’s policy of promoting education through establishment of community schools where formal schools are not available, is one way of ensuring that all children get an opportunity of a good start in life.

More and more community schools are being set up in rural areas and high density townships in the urban areas to ensure children from vulnerable homes get a chance to be in school.

It is to be hoped that more organisations will emulate the World Vision and invest in helping communities improve school infrastructure.

The corporate world should indeed be encouraged to direct some of their social responsibility to improving school infrastructure and by donating desks and chairs for pupils and teachers to use. Collective effort from all should be directed at improving the education system by focusing on the learning environment.