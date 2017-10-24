By John Kombe

LUSAKA Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe has hailed World Vision Zambia for the many developmental projects in Chongwe.

“They have positively impacted Chongwe,” he said. The minister, who is also Chongwe member of Parliament, particularly thanked World Vision for improving the water reticulation system in the Kampekete community.

“World Vision has improved the water reticulation system with a capacity of 20, 000 litres for not only the clinic, but the school and community at large at a cost of K300, 000,” he said.

The minister urged other stakeholders to equally take up the challenge of getting involved and give back to the community as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The Ward councillor, Mr. Runner Shiyala also thanked World Vision for providing the mechanised water reticulation system.

“This water reticulation system will go a long way in improving the quality of life for the residents. The school and clinic are very important institutions that require modernised services,” he said.

A Ms. Mary Liteta of Kampekete village expressed gratitude and said that the water will improve service provision at the clinic.

“People will have access to clean and safe water when they come to seek medical attention at the clinic,” she observed.