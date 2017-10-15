By KETRA KALUNGA

WORLD Vision Zambia through support from Incheon 2nd Presbyterian Church of South Korea has handed over a 1X3 classroom block, an ablution block, hygiene facility and a bole hole, worth K908,780 to Moomba primary school in Mumbwa.

The school with a population of 408 pupils from Grade One to Seven used to conduct lessons in a 1 X 2 classroom block before the newly constructed 1X3 classroom block which has been built in a period of seven months through funding from the Incheon 2nd South Korea Presbyterian church.

Church pastor, Lee Kunyoung said during the handover that he was moved to raise funds from church members for the expansion of classroom space because when he visited two years ago, he was touched to see pupils learning in grass thatched classrooms. World Vision National Director, Mark Kelly said the organization has committed itself to changing the lives of vulnerable children, their families and community by working closely with the government in providing better learning facilities. Speaking in a speech read on his behalf by World Vision regional operations manager. Kenny Sondoyi, Mr Kelly said the organization has through the ministry of Education prioritized education because its aim was to enhance children’s literacy levels so that they are able to read and write and effectively contribute to sustainable development goals.

Mr Kelly said the failure to read and write by some children remains a great concern and as such World Vision in partnership with government was implementing the literacy program with a focus on Grade One to Four aimed at preparing a solid foundation of children who can express their reading and writing skills in higher grades.

Receiving the donation, Mumbwa district council chairperson, Gracious Hamatala said as government they were pleased to receive the new infrastructure which marks a significant milestone in providing quality education to the children of Moomba community.

Mr Hamatala said the facility would contribute to the attainment of the key sustainable development goal number four which is ensuring that equitable quality education is provided and further promote lifelong opportunities for all children.

He commended World Vision for being a consistent and key partner in enhancing the education of children in the vulnerable communities of the country.

And Mildred Kabaso, a grade six pupil in her vote of thanks commended World Vision Zambia and its donor partner the Presbyterian church of South Korea for funding the constructing the new 1X3 classroom block saying it would mitigate the challenge of combining classes and make them perform even better.