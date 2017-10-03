By JACK MAPAPAYI

Mushindamo town council says it is concerned with the poor state of the Solwezi-Mushindamo road.

Council chairperson Luckson Mulumbi told the Daily Nation in an interview that the road was in a deplorable state and the district was likely to be cut off especially with the rainy season just round the corner.

He said there was need to quickly work on the road before the rainy season started.

“As a council, we are very much concerned with the state in which the Solwezi-Mushindamo Road is,” said Mr Mulumbi.

He said the road was of economic importance as it provided an alternative route for exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) besides Kasumbalesa on the Copperbelt. “My council is therefore making a passionate appeal to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) to quickly release funds even for partial maintenance of the road to make it passable before the onset of the rainy season,

“This is important because we cannot allow a situation where people in the Mushindamo will start buying mealie-meal and essential commodities at higher prices simply because the road is impassable, he said.

He said the council remained committed to promoting sustainable development for all the people in Mushindamo.