By Frank Nyambe

A 28-year-old woman narrated before a Local Court in Lusaka that her husband allegedly spent his salary on playing cards and bonanza and that he would tell her that he could do whatever he wanted because it was his money.

This is in a case in which Pauline Chikumbi of Lusaka sued her husband, Enoce Maposa, 33, of Zanimuone for reconciliation.

The two got married in 2007 and they have three children. Dowry was paid.

Chikumbi told Senior Court Magistrates Pauline Newa and Miyanda Banda at Matero Local Court that problems started when Maposa got a job because he was spending his salary on playing cards and bonanza and that he would tell her that he could do whatever he wanted for it was his money.

She explained that Maposa couldn’t take children to school and that he doesn’t take care of her because he has not bought her even just underwear.

‘’Maposa can’t buy clothes for children; it is me who buys from my business. Maposa even gets money from my business and use it to play cards. We have been on separation for seven months,’’ said Chikumbi.

In defence, Maposa said that he still loves Chikumbi and that problems started in 2012 because she aborted two pregnancies.

He explained that Chikumbi is found with charms in the house.

Maposa added that they differed with Chikumbi because there was a man who was calling her and could send her talk time.

But Chikumbi said that it was just a wrong number of a man who called her.

Asked by Chikumbi if he did not play cards or bonanza, Maposa denied the allegation.

Chikumbi who sued for reconciliation changed her mind and said that she doesn’t want to reconcile with Maposa.

The court ruled that the reconciliation had failed because Chikumbi said that she did not want to reconcile with Maposa.