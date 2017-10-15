By Frank Nyambe

A 29-year-old woman narrated before a Local Court in Lusaka that she was shocked to find love messages on her husband’s phone from girlfriends praising him how he made love to them.

This is in a case in which Theresa Phiri of Mutendere compound sued her husband, Reston Simutowe, 35, a truck driver of John Laing compound for divorce after separating for four months.

The two got married in 2010 and have two children. Dowry was paid.

Phiri told Senior Court Magistrates Abbyshine Michelo and Esther Mulomba at Kanyama Local Court that problems started shortly after she got married because Simutowe left home with a DVD player that he wanted to sell and that when she called him it was his girlfriend who answered.

She explained that Simutowe came at 01:00 hours with a taxi and said that his girlfriend soaked his clothes and he apologised.

Phiri added that when they went to the farm in 2014 Simutowe had another girlfriend.

Phiri further said that in March this year Simutowe said that he went to Mbala and that he stayed for a month without communicating with her, adding that he left her without food.

‘’I was shocked to find five love messages on Simutowe’s phone from his girlfriends praising him how they made love. Simutowe beat me. I am fed up with him because we were in court recently for reconciliation but he refused,’’ said Phiri.

In defence, Simutowe said that Phiri started complaining that she will go after his job contract was terminated and that when he became a truck driver she suspected him of going to girlfriends every time he delayed coming home.

He explained that recently Phiri sued him for reconciliation but he refused saying he already married another woman and that he regrets it because he still loves her.

Court granted divorce and ordered Simutowe to compensate Phiri K5000 by monthly instalments of K500 and to be paying children maintenance fee of K500 per month. Property acquired together to be shared equally.