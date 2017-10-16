By Kalobwe Bwalya

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 32-year-old woman of Msisi compound for allegedly killing her husband after a marital dispute, acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale has said.

Mr Mwale said Grace Chanda was arrested for allegedly stabbing George Chavula, 45, of Misisi compound with knife.

Mr Mwale said the incident happened yesterday at about 02: 00hours when Chavula of Misisi compound was stabbed to death twice on his back by Chanda using a knife. The victim died after few minutes later.

Mr Mwale said the matter was later reported to the police by the neighbour who was awakened by the accused’s cry for help.

The body of the deceased is in University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary awaiting autopsy.

“This occurred during a fight inside their one-roomed house and the suspect also lost two teeth during the fight,” said Mr Mwale.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man identified as Mateta Namutondo a guard at Banda Memorial services has hanged himself using a rope within the work premises.

Mr Mwale said the deceased told his friends that he was going to urinate, but was later was later found by fellow guards hanging on the tree.

“The incident happened yesterday around 03:00 hours in Msisi compound and the body of the deceased is lying at UTH hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” he said.