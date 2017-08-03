Dear Editor,

When I read about that South African reprobate in the name of Julius Malema insulting our president, my adrenalin level shot up and if I was near him I could just have sent him to where he belongs, the Hades.

I mean there are things which are going wrong in his country but has any Zambian commented over them? The answer is NO because it is none of our business.

For starters, there have been reports recently suggesting that South Africa is quickly turning into a Mafia state and I think that is really frightening coupled with free xenophobic minds lurking in that country.

But Malema decides to get excited and begins to lecture us on democracy and good governance. My leg!

For all I know Malema is just a miserable wet blanket who knows very little about Zambia apart from the little lies he has been fed with by our unpatriotic UPND.

It is shameful and beyond any form of reasoning that people like Mutale Nalumango can walk with her head up after teaming up with notorious EFF leaders who command little respect even in their own country.

But have you noticed that Pretoria has said nothing about Malema’s rantings on Zambia because probably it does not want to waste time commenting on people whose minds appear wobbly.

There is no doubt Malema is an irrational person who can be unpredictable and sometimes even treacherous.

As we all know that irrational people don’t listen to reason, logic and are always yelling inappropriately.

In conclusion, however, I would like to appeal to the Zambian government not to be bothered by Malema’s wild gibbering because he is an article with no commercial value.

Our former Vice President Dr Guy Scott may have had a point when he claimed South Africans are backward people. I am beginning to take Dr Scott’s observations very seriously.

Let all Zambians stay out of his whirlwind of “crazy”

Josiah Soko, Salima Road, Matero, Lusaka.