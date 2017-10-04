By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Wedson Nyirenda is impressed with his team’s positive energy ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria this Saturday in Uyo.

Speaking in an interview from Accra, Ghana where the team is camped, Nyirenda said a positive attitude was vital for any team to record victory.

He said the team was determined to re-write history in Uyo. Zambia is three points behind Group B leaders Nigeria who have 10 points.

A win will put Zambia’s dream of qualifying for the biggest showpiece not so far from reality.

“The morale in camp is very high. The positive energy in the players is impressive. Everyone is looking forward to the game on Saturday,” he said.

He was impressed with skipper Kennedy Mweene and Chisamba Lungu’s form in training.

“The Captain and Chisamba who arrived on Monday night had their first training session this morning and they were impressive,

“They blended well with the rest of the players. The Ghanaians have really been hospitable so we are not facing any drawbacks,” he said.

He was awaiting the arrival of Enock Mwepu yesterday while Patson Daka was expected to arrive in Abuja today.

And Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says Zambia now has a better side capable of causing an upset as compared to the team they played last October.

He told Cafonline.com that his players were ready to handle Zambia.

“I can’t predict the score line against Zambia because it would not be an easy match.

“Zambia can be dangerous because they also have a good team; I don’t think it would be a 4-0 win for us but the most important thing is to win even if it’s by one or two goal difference,” he said.

He pointed out Zambia’s strength is in the striking force.

“I have seen a lot of videos of the Zambian team and I must confess they are a very good side much better than the team we played last October, but we are not afraid,

“We only have to give them respect, but we won’t make the mistake Algeria made by underrating Zambia. They have quick strikers, but we shall be ready for them,” Rohr said.