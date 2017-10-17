By Rogers Kalero

SELF-Proclaimed ‘John the Baptist’ Mwenya Musenge has said his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will participate in the National Day of Prayers set for October 18 because prayers are important in a Christian Nation.

Mr Musenge, who is NDC general secretary, said Zambians should pray together during the National Day of Prayers so that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation could be strengthened.

The expelled Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee and now ‘John the Baptist’ in the NDC, said his party believed that prayers can pave way for forgiveness and reconciliation.

“As NDC, we will join other Zambians who will participate in the National Day of Prayers set for October 18 because prayers are important in a Christian Nation like Zambia. The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom and we also believe that prayers can give wisdom to leaders on how best to lead the people of God.

“Anything to do with God is important. If you fear God, you will be a good leader and you will not be involved in corruption or any other vices or wicked activities. So let us pray and ensure that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation is strengthened,” Mr Musenge said.

And PF Copperbelt provincial chairman Stephen Kainga has advised other opposition leaders to put aside their bitterness and hatred so that they could pray to God for genuine reconciliation and unity in diversity.

Mr Kainga said he was hoping that opposition parties who were always shunning the Day of Prayers and reconciliation, would now be able to think twice and consider attending the Day of Prayers tomorrow.

Mr Kainga said, while the ruling party could not force anybody to attend the Day of Prayers, it was merely appealing to Zambians regardless of political parties to turn up in big numbers to worship and thank God for the peace the nation has been enjoying for a long time.

“Some countries have been in turmoil for a long time, they have never enjoyed peace before. So for us, who have been enjoying peace since independence, it is only normal and reasonable that we come together to thank God for peace in our country.

“While we are thanking God for peace in the country, we should also pray to God to help us solve the various challenges the country may be going through. Above all, pray for peace and unity to continue in our country,” Mr Kainga said.