By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

MAGNIFICENT Kabwe Warriors yesterday moved from the relegation zone and frustrated Green Buffaloes race for the title with a 1-0 victory at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu stadium in Kabwe.

Lameck Kafwaya scored a beautiful goal on a free kick in the 68th minute to hand Warriors the much needed three points.

Warriors’ players were on their knees and suddenly it was a sunrise of a smile on Coach Elijah Chikwanda after the final whistle.

The railway men put in everything to solidify their stay in Super League and contained well the pressure from the fans.

In the opening half, Buffaloes looked like they would take the day but as the game wore on, they did not show enough wit and creativity around the penalty area. Fellon Sitonya missed a golden opportunity to put Buffaloes ahead on 44th minute, with only a goalkeeper to beat when he shot off target.

Mike Katiba denied Buffaloes another scoring opportunity shooting wide of the net in 47th minute.

Warriors improved their game especially with the introduction of Nicolas Mulilo who totally changed the complexion of the match which earned them the only goal of the match in 68th minute.

The win pushed Warriors two places up from the relegation zone on 15th position with 31 points.

Buffaloes are second on the log with 56 points, a point

behind leaders Zanaco.

Warriors’ victory was not only a painful result for Buffaloes but extended to Mufulira Wanderers who have now dropped to fourth from bottom and have to restart the fight for survival.

Chikwanda in an interview after the match, said it was a sweet victory for Warriors.

He said the team will take the remaining games with caution to ensure they remain off the demotion zone.

“The boys put in a strong fight and I am glad we got the important three points. We are facing City of Lusaka in the next match and we will prepare well,” he said.

From 30 games played,

Warriors have won five, drawn 16 and lost nine.