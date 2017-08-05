By CHITE MTONGA

EMBATTLED Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, should emulate Rainbow leader, Wynter Kabimba and use his head before he uses his mouth says Copperbelt PF youth vice Information and Publicity Secretary, David Chishimba.

Mr. Chishimba said that Mr. Kambwili should emulate Mr Kabimba and conduct himself honourably even after being relieved of his duties from the PF.

He said that if Mr. Kambwili continues with his rantings, people are going to realise that he is so desperate for power that he is willing to say or do anything.

“Mr. Kambwili shouldn’t be like detective politician Saviour Chishimba. If he wants to be regarded as presidential material, he should try by all means to emulate Mr Kabimba because if he doesn’t, his mouth will be his biggest enemy sooner than he thinks,” Mr. Chishimba said.

He said that there were two times in life when one needs to be quiet – when angry and when under water.

Mr. Chishimba said that Mr. Kambwili should not be revealing government secrets just because he is upset as he risks losing his dignity and will end up with a case to answer.

He said that there was no honour in revealing secrets that one swore to keep. “There are two things which one should think twice about before discharging, because you cannot take them back once discharged and these are words and a bullet out of a gun,” Mr. Chishimba said.

He said that everyone knew that Mr. Kambwili could talk but revealing things which he stumbled across by virtue of being a government officer will make him lose his dignity.