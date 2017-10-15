By CHARLES MUSONDA

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) will be officially invited along with other political parties to the National Day of Prayer and Fasting which falls on 18th October, 2017, National Guidance and Religious Affairs minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has said.

“We will invite everybody to the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance because we want all Zambians to seek God’s face on October 18, 2017 Rev. Sumaili said.

In an interview yesterday, Rev. Sumaili said it was government’s wish for every Zambian to be part of the annual event, which would mark its third anniversary this Wednesday.

“We will invite everybody because we want all Zambians to seek the face of God on 18th October. All political parties will be invited because we would like all Zambians to have their leaders seek God’s face. A ministerial statement was made in parliament inviting all Zambians to participate in this important national day,” Rev. Sumaili said.

She was reacting to threats by the UPND that it would shun the event in the absence of a formal invitation from government.

And Bible Gospel Church in Africa presiding overseer Bishop Peter Ndhlovu said the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance is for all Zambians who believe in God.

In an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Bishop Ndhlovu called on all political leaders, chiefs and all well-meaning Zambians not to politicize the national event. “I believe that the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance is not political. It should be out of politics. We should all seek God and I want to ask and earnestly appeal to all Zambians to come and participate in this important event.

“This is the third anniversary and therefore all Zambians are being invited. We in the preparatory committee have done all what we could. We should not look at this day as if it is for the President. It is for all Zambians, all Christians, and all leaders who are aiming to lead this country,” Bishop Ndhlovu said.

He said everyone must know that Zambians chose to be governed by Biblical principles.

“If you are against it I don’t think that is the spirit to lead this country. All of us are coming to pray because we know that every challenge can only be dealt with by God because he is the final vindicator.