…over the party’s reported plans to torch a local market

By ANDREW MUKOMA

POLICE in Livingstone on Tuesday evening summoned UPND Livingstone District party spokesperson Neto Halwabala for questioning in connection with alleged plans to burn the new market

Mr. Halwabala was summoned in relation to the alleged plans by some UPND members to set on fire the modern market under construction in Livingstone.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Bonny Kapeso confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with the Daily Nation.

Mr. Kapeso said that Mr Halwabala was summoned by the Livingstone Central Police and that a warn and caution statement was recorded from him.

“Yes, I can confirm that police yesterday recorded warn and caution statements from some people, including Mr Halwabala.

“This is the normal way of police investigations and it may extend to others as well from whom we think necessary information can be obtained,” he said.

And when contacted, Mr Halwabala also confirmed that he was picked up around 17:00 hours from his home and taken to Central Police Station.

Mr Halwabala said that at the police station, he was warned and cautioned by the police but was later released.

He said that he was summoned in relation to the information which police had about plans by some UPND members to burn the modern market commonly known as Zimbabwe market.

The UPND official could not give more details but referred all queries to the police.