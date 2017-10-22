By SIMON MUNTEMBA

HAKAINDE Hichilema should consider disbanding the “cry baby” UPND or turn it into an agricultural cooperative because they have proved to be irrelevant, says the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) said.

PeP president Sean Tembo said the UPND was better off as an agricultural cooperative than a political party as it was a cry baby party with no political strategy.

Mr Tembo was reacting to the UPND’s statement where it condemned government for cancelling their Kanyama rally in Lusaka and for demanding that the independence celebrations must be also cancelled.

After the Ministry of Health advised the UPND against holding a rally to prevent the spread of cholera, the UPND said the PF government must also cancel all public activities including independence celebrations.

In a statement, UPND spokesperson, Charles Kakoma, challenged the Ministry of Health to cancel independence day celebrations to prevent the spread of the reported cholera.

Mr Kakoma claimed that the cancellation of their rally was an abuse of the Public Order Act and Health Act by the government

But Mr Tembo said it was disappointing to note that UPND has turned itself into a “crying baby,” at every turn of events even if it was for the public interest.

“UPND appear to be a ‘cry babies’ and therefore, they’re better off turning their party into an agricultural cooperative.

“Mr Hichilema should consider disbanding the UPND or maybe turn it into an agricultural cooperative. They ain’t cut for politics,” Mr Tembo.

He said UPND should improve its political strategies if it was to remain relevant in Zambia’s political arena or risk going in oblivion.