By Aaron Chiyanzo

THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it is not surprised that the opposition UPND was quick to forgive expelled PF member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili because it is desperate.

And PF media director Sunday Chanda charged that the PF would not be threatened even if Mr Kambwili join the UPND as it would be a marriage of convenience.

Mr Chanda said that UPND was desperate to increase its membership, hence it was not a surprise how quick they were in forgiving Mr Kambwili.

He said in an interview with the Daily Nation that the UPND would desperately want to embrace every person from the ruling PF to join their ranks.

Mr Chanda reiterated that the UPND was opportunistic and that the Zambian people should reject such desperation.

“The forgiveness wouldn’t come as a surprise, looking at UPND’s desperation, their desperation for numbers. They would want as much as possible to bring every Tom and Dick leaving the PF to join their ranks and power. That is the kind of opportunism that the Zambian people must reject” he said.

Pastor Chanda also wondered why the UPND had banned its members from commenting on matters regarding Mr Kambwili.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda reiterated that PF would not be threatened even if Mr Kambwili joined the UPND.

He charged that it was immaterial to the ruling party if the Roan constituency lawmaker decided to join the opposition UPND or formed his own party.

Mr Chanda said that the PF was ready for any political party that was willing to challenge it and that it would not be moved by anything.

“The marriage between Mr Kambwili and the UPND would be one of convenience, it is not something that can hold. It won’t be a principled marriage” he said.

And Mr Chanda said that the UPND should let the Tonga people forgive Mr Kambwili on their own, as the party was not their tribal spokesperson.