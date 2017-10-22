By SIMON MUNTEMBA

LACK of patriotism by the UPND leaders who have been all over the world speaking ill about Zambia using international media platforms for their selfish motives is what may be causing Amnesty International’s rantings, political analyst Alex Ng’oma has said.

Amnesty International secretary-general Salil Shetty said Zambia was facing a number of human rights challenges with police constantly using provisions of the Public Order Act to limit the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Speaking during a press conference in Lusaka recently, Mr Shetty said that Zambians have everything to gain and nothing to lose from the country’s history of freedoms that has characterised it since independence despite the country facing a number of human rights challenges.

But Dr Ng’oma, who is a political lecturer at the University of Zambia charged that the unjustified accusations against Government by Amnesty International could be as a result of the UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s lack of patriotism.

In an interview, Dr Ng’oma said it was a wrong ploy by Mr Hichilema and his senior members to play victim and tarnish Zambia’s image abroad for cheap political mileage which he noted has influenced Mr Shetty to accuse the Zambian government of not upholding human rights. “The perceptions that Zambia is facing a number of human rights challenges are not true. The Amnesty International’s remarks unfortunately could have been influenced by the opposition UPND leaders who have been all over the world on international platforms speaking ill about the Zambian government,” he said.

Dr Ng’oma said it was disappointing that Mr Hichilema while in South Africa, used an international platform and allies to pass disparaging remarks on the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature undermining the very country he intend to one day lead.

He said the Patriotic Front led government under President Edgar Lungu respects human rights.

Dr Ng’oma stated further that Amnesty International should refrain from falling prey to the tricks of disgruntled and bitter critics of government who were bent on regime change at any cost.

Recently, the UPND president, who was in the company of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and dressed alike, alleged that the Judiciary was controlled by the Executive and also made reference to some of his party members who were acquitted by the same courts of law.

Mr Hichilema was quoted as saying, “In our country today, we have a total breakdown of the rule of law. We have court judgements that are ignored by the Executive. It does not matter what the courts say, those in office will ignore it. We have constitutional breaches that are being committed by those in office.”