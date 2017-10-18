By ANNIE ZULU

PRESIDENT Lungu has called for forgiveness and unity among Zambians and extended an invitation to the opposition in the country to attend the prayer and fasting activities to which citizens are seeking the face of God.

Mr Lungu has asked for forgiveness from Zambians that feel that it was a mistake for him to have decaled 18th October as holiday for national prayers.

He maintained that he has not politicised the day as he was only used by God to make the declaration.

President Lungu also observed that without unity, there could be no development in the country.

The President was speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before he left for Kitwe to attend the National Day of Prayer and Fasting. The prayers are being held at Nkana Stadium.

This year’s theme is “repentance: promoting peace and reconciliation – consolidating national unity in diversity.”

President Lungu said “we should all learn to forgive each other, unite and also search for unity, because if we don’t, we are divided and we can’t go anywhere as a country.

“I think it’s important to unite because in unity there is strength and forgiveness makes it easier for you to work with a clear mind.” President Lungu said.

He has also encouraged Zambians to observe the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

He said the day was an opportunity for people to reflect and seek ways on how to maintain the unity that the country has continued to enjoy over the years.

“My message is that people should take time and reflect and seek that which builds,” he said.

Meanwhile President Lungu believes that the Patriotic Front (PF) will emerge victorious in 2021 because of the developmental projects it is implementing across the country.

President Lungu said results were there for all to see that the ruling party was walking the talk in fulfilling its manifesto promises to improving the livelihood of the Zambian people.

He said PF was not moved by the incessant criticism by those who sought to scare the party away from delivering on its promises.

The President was speaking yesterday at a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the first ever specialised hospital in the country.

“We are focused on what we promised our people in the last three major elections we have won since 2011 and come 2021 we are winning again,” President Lungu said.

And the Head of state said the construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital was a landmark in Government’s quest to improve health care services for the people.

He said the hospital was a fulfilment of his campaign promises in the health sector.

“In our 2011 manifesto as PF, we made a commitment to the people of Zambia to make infrastructure development as one key priorities in the transformation of our economy.

“Good infrastructure is a prerequisite to attaining of sustainable socio-economic development. We are walking the talk in fulfilling our manifesto promises not only in upgrading the health sector infrastructure, but across other areas too,” President Lungu said.

The President added that the hospital would be a centre of excellence in the SADC region, because people would no longer be travelling to other counties like India for specialised

President Lungu instructed Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela to ensure local contractors benefit from the project.

He also directed Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to devise a policy on workplace HIV among construction workers.

And Dr Chilufya said the specialised hospital would promote medical tourism in the region.

He said the facility would also promote specialisation among health personnel.

Meanwhile Mr Chitotela said it was impressive that President Lungu was delivering on his promises.

And Chieftainess Nkomensya Mukamambo II said the health facility would save the people and help reduce Government expenditure on evacuating patients abroad.

The traditional leader urged President Lungu to ignore his detractors and focus on delivering to the people.

The hospital will be constructed by China National Complete Engineering Corporation and is expected to complete by 2020.