By Ketra Kalunga

I PROPOSED the names for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee to Kabwe Municipal Council but they turned down some names because they want names of the people they can be dealing with without my knowledge as area Member of Parliament (MP), says Tutwa Ngulube

You see ,there is an MP and people elected me as Kabwe Central MP, they did not elect the council as MP, how do you turn down the names of CDF committee proposed by the MP as if it’s you to choose, it’s the minister of local government, he said.

Speaking to the Daily Nation in an interview, Mr Ngulube alleged that the local authority after replacing some of the names that he proposed, presented the list to the ministry of local government and the ministry rejected those names and were advised to get back to him as area MP to give them names for CDF committee.

Mr Ngulube said there was a letter to this effect from the ministry of local government written to the council saying, there was no way the council could start using CDF without the committee in place and to the knowledge of the area MP.

He said it was not only illegal but impossible for the council to even think of interfering with CDF utilization because the CDF committee is approved by the ministry of local government and not the local authority.

They thought they are the ones who should choose the names but the names that they presented to the ministry have been overruled, CDF is called constituency development fund and not civic centre or something and Kabwe Central constituency MP is Tutwa Ngulube, he said.

Meanwhile, the council has approved the CDF committee for Kabwe central comprising of six names during the full council meeting held yesterday.

And Mr Ngulube said he would soon be getting back to minister of local government for finalization of the names of the CDF committee.

He has since called on people in the constituency to wait for the ministry of local government to approve the names of the committee.