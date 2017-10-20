By Chite Mtonga

TOP Star Zambia has launched a Combo 3 decoder which will allow viewers access over 120 channels, says sales director Cliff Sichone

Mr Sichone said that the decoder could be used with a satellite dish receiver which was also able to connect to an antenna to allow viewers to choose either direct to home (DTH) or digital terrestrial(DTT)

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday Mr Sichone said that the 2-in-1 combo decoder was a game changing product from Star Times.

He said it was deliberately designed with latest global technology to allow subscribers access digital television and entertainment, regardless of their location.

“Top Star is making sure the best of Zambian TV at the most affordable price which will be available to all viewers regardless of their location,

Mr Sichone said that Top Star satellite service has over 120 channels available at the full kit price of K299, 00.

“The monthly subscription for Nova is K49, Smart K99 and Super has been pegged at K199, while the Indian bouquet is priced at K79.Subscribers to the super bouquet will also be getting access to the DTT channels absolutely free,” he said.

Mr Sichone said that the Combo 3 decoder would allow viewers not currently covered by DTT signal to access the Top Star platform.

He said that the provincial capitals of Choma, Livingstone, Mongu, Solwezi, Kasama and Chipata were still awaiting DTT signal and so the introduction of the DTH Combo 3 decoder would allow viewers to also benefit from digital migration that has seen more Zambian TV stations being carried.