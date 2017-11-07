By Rogers Kalero

ROAN Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili should tone down and apologize to President Edgar Lungu and the PF government because his tantrums will not take him anywhere, PF sympathizer John Sichangwa has said.

Mr Sichangwa said Mr Kambwili may not succeed in his efforts to fight President Lungu and the PF government because his tantrums were merely out of frustration and pain of being fired from his ministerial position, which he used to make money for himself.

Mr Sichangwa also said Mr Kambwili made money when he was appointed minister under the PF government and so should not tell lies and boast that even before he became minister, he had money.

“The wealth or money Mr Kambwili is boasting about today, he got it when he was appointed minister in the PF government and so he should not tell lies that he had money even before he become a minister. He should just tone down because those tantrums will not take him anywhere.

“When he was in the opposition as MP, he didn’t have money, but he got the money when he served in different ministerial portfolios in government. I am surprised that he is insulting the same government which he depended on and made him to make money he is boasting about,” Mr Sichangwa said.

Mr Sichangwa said Mr Kambwili’s tantrums and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against some government officials were a taste of sour grapes following his dismissal from his ministerial position and expulsion from the party.

He said the same government he was insulting was aware of his skeletons and would strike at an appropriate time to silence him and put off his useless tantrums. “Even Kambwili himself knows that he has skeletons in the closet and this is why he is unsettled and is always holding press briefings to insult President Lungu. He wants to be arrested so that people will say it is politics.

“The government he is insulting knows Kambwili has skeletons and it is a matter of time, Kambwili will be finished politically. The other thing is Kambwili’s language. He has a vulgar language. For a leader, it is not good to have a vulgar language,” He said.