Today’s text messages

Chinese aid welcome but…

Editor,

It is gratifying that China is helping us develop, but care must be taken to look at the cost implications. China does not give cash but helps through materials whose value is determined by them, but for which we must pay back in hard currency earned from mining or other activities. Things may be free and perhaps cheap now, but ultimate commitment will catch-up in the future as payments fall due and the infrastructure wear down and repairs can only be made from Chinese materials. A good example is the Levy Mwanawasa hospital which is in a deplorable state of repair. Let us scrutinise and evaluate.

ML

Police corruption

Editor,

If Anti-corruption commission were working the impunity of corrupt traffic officers would end in one day. But all these institutions are working together to promote corruption.

Juvernalis Kumwenda

Kambwili should make up his mind

Editor,

Let me say something about Mr Kambwili’s insistence to stay in PF but at the same he is busy insulting those in its leadership. Is this not what they call double dealing? If he thinks that he is more popular that ECL let him withdraw his case from the court and meet PF at the elections forum in 2021. For now he is not making sense to many of us.

Man Chibanda

Yes, police is dead in Zambia

Editor,

I wish to add my voice to those who have already seen the incompetence of our police today. They seem to have suddenly lost interest in their work and cannot be bothered to pursue criminals. Those they have tried to take to our courts have strangely been released through either nolles or acquittals. Just what is happening in our country?

Concerned senior citizen

Spouse killings worrying

Editor,

In Ndola a wife killed the hubby and Kanyama a hubby kills a wife, what is happening to married couples. Marriage is no longer a safe institution now. Married people put God in your marriage life.

Jonathan Nkhoma

HH okay with Paradise papers

Editor,

Paradise papers have disclosed a lot of people that they are not educated even if they claim they are. To understand Paradise papers you need serious education not being an average individual. Some of us our prayer is to be found in Paradise papers one day because there is nothing wrong to appear where Donald Trump is, also Queen Elizabeth is and so on and so forth. If anything HH has done us a favour for a Zambian to be found there.

Mwansa Stephen

Accounts TPIN no good

Editor,

I don’t know where Zambia is going! You are failing to convince the employers to increase salaries but you want the employees who are getting less to pay taxes every month, why? I am tired of this issue of TPIN, these people just want to steal from poor people.

Clementina M. Tembo

Thank you Mr President

Editor,

The president’s desire to give money to the retirees is a very good idea. Most people have died without receiving any money they worked for which is a shame. Its better late than never thank you Mr President.

Concerned citizen

Miles Sampa misses in Matero

Editor,

We really miss the hard works of Miles Sampa in Matero. The current Matero MP has failed us. Water problems are becoming high every day, we never experienced such the time when Miles Sampa worked for us. This man needs to be fired and let people who can work, work.

Concerned citizen