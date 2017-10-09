What is Kambwili’s background?

Editor,

God does not like boastful people. Respect is cardinal. If Kambwili can insult any leader could he spare me? What is wrong with Kambwili? Could Kambwili spare some of us who once resided in Makululu Compound in Kabwe? Those who know Kambwili’s background tell us. This man has no respect.

K.A.K

——————————————————-

That TAP houses report

Editor,

I missed a report in your newspaper in the recent past where the Chilanga district commissioner made a report on TAP houses. Unfortunately your reporter did not bother to confirm from the occupants of the same houses. Anyway the issue is in court and vacating the houses will be determined by the court not the DC and the houses are in Lusaka district not Chilanga.

Gibson Kalupande

————————————————

Kambwili should play clean politics

Editor,

Allow me to give credit to Mumbi Phiri for the way she conducted herself by not responding to Kambwili remarks. It was uncalled for by honourable Kambwili to throw such undeserving remarks on Mumbi Phiri. She is a mother and a wife. Such remarks could damage the family. This is an insult to the women. Mr Kambwili, it’s good to apologize but believe me you, it will carry more weight and respect if you desist from involving innocent families in your politics of character assassination. Play clean politics. We need everyone in the political arena.

Moono K

———————————————-

Where is corruption evidence,

Kambwili asked?

Editor,

I wish Kambwili was serious and present evidence so that we can rally behind him to fight corruption as it will be easier to bring it down the PF government before 2021. But it seems like Mr Kambwili is fighting his own selfish battles and if not careful people will be used in the pretext of fighting corruption

Memory

————————————————–

Act on these fake teachers

Editor,

So up to now action hasn’t been taken against these people masquerading as teachers? What type of game are ministry of education officials playing? People who are genuinely qualified are roaming the streets, meanwhile known imposters are enjoying what they don’t derserve. I am only hoping this issue will not die a natural death.

Lazarous Lungu

————————————————

Ills of our social media

Editor,

It is a big yes that social media has contributed to poor results in secondary schools. Text chatting has made a lot of learners to perform so poorly in schools.in English and other subjects they have resorted to writing simple abbreviations such as bt,wt,coz,wth,lfe,mnt. When we are marking, we are strict with spellings and someone might have a brilliant idea and fails because of the spellings.

Aaron Chilambwe

——————————————–

Illegal mines in North West

Editor,

The illegal mining activities in North Western Province have been going on for a long time. Many youths from across Zambian have been flocking to the region especially for the precious minerals such as emeralds. It is time the ministry of mines joined hands with police stop this practice which is only benefitting a few individuals.

Concerned citizen

—————————————

The menace of sex workers in Lusaka

Editor,

TMany Lusaka residents will agree with me that the problem of sex workers in the town has truly grown out of hands of law enforcing agents. You can move practically in any street, especially in compounds, all you seek are half-naked women. Where is the church? Is it possible that we are living in the end times? By the way I have been reliably informed that these ladies of the night have since stopped putting on underwear. Shocking.

Concerned