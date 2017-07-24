Kambwili is a spoiler

Editor,

Kambwili deserved the expulsion because he thinks of himself as an invincible and therefore indispensable member of the party. This the mistake most people make until they are rudely reminded by reality that the world is just a stage on which we play and move on.

Dominic Chansa

———————————————–

Cartel behind market fires

Editor,

This is what happens when a lawyer is being used by politicians, they defend even wrong acts. A normal person should condemn the burning of City Market but here is a lawyer busy defending the evil act. Millions of families were putting food on the table through that market but now they are suffering because of the fire. And a lawyer is saying its fine. The cartel at work indeed.

Christao Phiri

————————————————-

Linda Kasonde lacks objectivity

Editor,

This Linda Kasonde of LAZ lacks objectivity. With her all that the government does is wrong. Linda whatever her name is has turned LAZ into a political entity.

Arnold Ndumba

—————————————————

Kambwili is a hypocrite

Editor,

Don’t be misled by that disgruntled hypocrite. Why is it that he started the purported exposing of his fellow PF members after he was demoted? He just wants us to sympathize him.

Nicky Mulenga

——————————————————-

Hats off to Government for E-Pay slips

Editor,

Allow me space to appreciate the State for coming up with electronic pay slips for its employees. The move will go a long way in improving service delivery in the timely release of pay slips to the workers. Apart from that the workers will be able to check how the money is coming on the document and in the bank. Gone are the days when we went months minus the important document.

TK

———————————————-

PF will regret over Kambwili expulsion

Editor,

He campaigned for PF not just in Luanshya but the all the Copperbelt. He used to pull crowds that even the Veep failed to pull. He was the player who helped PF win elections on the Copperbelt. Lelo mwamu chingisha ilinso, mailo mukaya kwi?

Kelvin Lubinda Makwenda

————————————————

Kambwili had it coming

Editor,

Just give him one year he will be finished like Wynter Kabimba. Let him go and consult Mr. Kabimba. Boma will first press a button on his businesses, next past illegal deals & cuts from government contracts & last Boma will arrest him for TREASON that will be end of story for him. The next thing will see is him pleading to be forgiven and then he will told to apply to re-join PF, only to be told to wait until 2022 for the reply. Even sugar issues and BP will kick in leaving him a shell of himself.

Browner Ome Jink

—————————————————–

Kambwili broke the club’s rules

Editor,

Every club has rules and regulations. Chishimba Kambwili behaviour can be likened to that home-made football we used to play during our childhood times. The owner of the ball was untouchable and when he said it was over, that was it. CK was holding the party at ransom.

Promise Timothy Nyirenda

—————————————————-

Let’s wait to hear from LAZ

Editor,

It is obvious that the expulsion of the Roan MP from PF will bring a lot of debate from Mr Kambwili and our famous LAZ, because some people are already saying that he has to become an independent MP to avoid a by – election. So it’s let’s wait and see situation for the interpretation of the Law.

Nkhani Ilyashi