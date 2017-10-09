Why corruption talk is popular in Zambia

Dear Editor,

The reason why childish Chishimba Kambwili and the cartel harp on corruption endlessly is because it is a subject that sales.

Corruption tugs at the heart of people. It evokes envy and jealousy. It is the stuff that politics is all about, namely access to resources to share with friends and kin.

The struggle for political power is no more than an attempt to reach the honeypot. Of course politicians will not say this out rightly, but the truth is that all politicians want to have access to power and the ability to disburse national resources.

Those aspiring to power will always portray those these wielding it as reckless and corrupt politicians who should be voted out of office. While those in power will protect their privilege.

It is up to the electorate to sift through the verbiage and establish what the truth is and not simply swallow every accusation hook, line and sinker.

Far too many Zambians are gullible and will accept any hogwash from people who have huge axes to grind especially those who have been fired from lucrative ministerial positions. They will cry blue murder and massive corruption because the President is building houses.

These people want to play emotional games with Zambians by suggesting rather than providing tangible evidence to prover corruption. They hope mere allegations will tarnish the image of the targets of their attacks. Thois is cheap politics and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves.

Those alleging corruption must bring tangible proof or simply shut up.

Norman Ngenda.

—————————————————

Corruption will kill Zambia if we don’t kill it now

Dear Editor,

According to the United Nations, “corruption undermines human development and democracy.

It reduces access to public services by diverting public resources for private gain.”

Corruption or corrupt practices could simply be defined as unethical way of doing things.

In other words getting things done in a fraudulent manner without due regards to moral decorum.

Corruption is also an acquisition of wealth through dubious means.

Corruption will not do any good to anyone in the long term basis, either to the giver or the receiver of the corrupted money. Corruption harms everybody because it is based on injustice! Some people could be corrupt without them being conscious of it because the system permits it while others are directly involved in the act of corruption because they see it as the quickest means to become rich.

Corruption has significant economic, social and political costs. It is associated with more unequal societies, unemployment, bad infrastructure, higher levels of organized crime, poor government, weaker rule of law, reduced voters turnout in National parliamentary elections and lower trust in political institutions. Corruption has the tendency to discourage investors from doing business in corrupt countries. Corruption makes it likely that domestic businesses will invest overseas rather than at home.

Corruption leads to allocative inefficiency or diverting public resources for private gain. Corruption is a global threat. It is a serious roadblock to any country’s economic growth.

In a country like Zambia that is not spared by corruption, one may ask: How free of corruption is the government?

Can the people of Zambia trust the government and other institutions? How is the state money spent and on whom?

Zambians should start anti-corruption clubs in schools, colleges and universities.

Zambians should be mobilized against corruption and now take their destiny in their hands. The fight should not be left alone to groups like the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Let everyone join the fight against corruption.

We all want to live a peaceful, prosperous and happy life, don’t we? A corruption free society just provide that to us.

Let us fight corruption in all its forms. Let us build a corrupt free Zambia together.

Say no to any form of corruption.

Br. Igidious Chalo, CFC, Kabwe, Zambia.

————————————————

Lusambo’s slapping of Kambwili uncalled for

Dear Editor,

Copperbelt Minister and Kabushi lawmaker, Bowman Lusambo slapped and punched Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament, Mr. Chishimba Kambwili on Tuesday October 2, 2017 at National Assembly.

This was in full view of other lawmakers and people on the premises. It was reported that Mr Lusambo beat Mr. Kambwili because the latter is on record of calling President Edgar Lungu and some Patriotic Front Ministers and lawmakers as corrupt individuals who have amassed so much wealth within a short period of time they have served in Government.

Mr. Kambwili never retaliated as he was at the receiving end as Mr Lusambo unleashed punches on him much to the annoyance and disappointment of the onlookers.

If the above was not good enough, Mandevu lawmaker, Jean Kapata reportedly poured water on Mr. Kambwili.

The action by Mr Lusambo, in my view, is uncalled for because it is against parliamentary etiquette on how the honourable Members of Parliament should conduct themselves. Fighting, let alone beating your fellow lawmaker is not allowed as a matter of fact.

This is because such an act brings the name of the honourable house into disrepute.

In view of the aforesaid, I feel that Mr Lusambo should be disciplined by Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini and the appointing authority, President Lungu. Honourable members of the august House should conduct themselves in an exemplary manner and failure to do so, the disciplinary action must be meted out against the erring Members of Parliament.

Mr Lusambo should realise that he is the Minister who should conduct himself in an honourable manner.

The Kabushi lawmaker is on record of insulting and beating his perceived political enemies when he was member of MMD.

If my memory serves me right, Mr. Lusambo and his colleagues once physically manhandled Mr. Richard Kachingwe at the MMD secretariat some few years ago.

This was when he was attempting to hound Mr. Kachingwe out of MMD.

The maxim of law states that no one is above the law. As such, Mr Lusambo should be disciplined for violating parliamentary ethics by beating Mr. Kambwili at the National Assembly premises last week.

ELEMIYA PHIRI, Lusaka.