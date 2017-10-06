No pupil slept on the floor at Chongwe secondary school

Dear Editor

The letter written by a worried parent of Kafue headline “Pupils sleeping on the floor at Chongwe secondary school” and published in local newspaper cannot go without a comment.

In the first place the parent alleged that his grade 12 son spent nights on the floor in the first week of opening due to shortage of mattresses which he claims were rented out to a named university for their residential school.

The letter further went on to accuse the same university of charging exorbitant fees and yet fail to buy mattresses for its students.

It is from this that I am compelled to write to your paper that the accusations are all false and there is no atom of truth in the letter.

First, Chongwe secondary school has enough mattresses for every pupil in the boarding.

If the named son who is grade 12 slept on the floor, the parent must know that he has a very dull boy. How can a grade 12 sleep on the floor while a grade 8 has a mattress?

The named university is Chalimbana which used to hold its residential school at Chongwe secondary school.

On the contrary it is that same university which used to bring its mattresses as the ones pupils use are of poor quality and the student population is higher than that of pupils.

Chalimbana is one if not the cheapest public university in Zambia.

If the worried parent had brought his son on Sunday and collect the report form he would have met a team of dedicated teachers who could have told him the truth about his son’s character at school.

It is evident that this parent didn’t even reach the school but wrote the letter on hearsay.

The school has an open door policy in which parents can interact with teachers at various fora.

Each house has a tutor who work 24/7, and there are teachers on duty even on weekends. Besides there are house prefects to attend to fellow pupils.

Therefore my advice to parents is that they should not rush to the media with half data to expose their ignorance to the public.

The school administration is trying to bring sanity to the school and they need support from all well-meaning parents.

As things stand we expect better results as compared to previous years following various intervention measures put up by DEBS and school administration. Yes, together we can.

CHAKWIYA BORNFACE, CHONGWE

Could HH be suffering from analysis paralysis?

Dear Editor,

Disappointment is many things to many people.

It is the cry of a loser and has some of the most painful feelings.

It is truly a multipart containing a subclass of other emotions such as fury, sorrow, hurt and many other sentiments.

And the hollers of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema that he is not afraid of anyone even after his 127 day incarceration, is a good sign of the man’s incorrigibility.

In short nothing can and will change HH because, for me, he is on the road to nowhere.

Who asked to be scared of anyone in this country? Just who was he referring to? That he can go about breaking the law with impunity?

Are those the true qualities of a leader, someone who wants to be in State House? I personally do not think so.

Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric Co., said, “Good business leaders create a vision, articulate the vision, passionately own the vision and relentlessly drive it to completion.”

He said a leader must be able to communicate his or her vision in terms that cause followers to buy into it. He or she must communicate clearly and passionately, as passion is contagious.

A good leader must have the discipline to work toward his or her vision single-mindedly, as well as to direct his or her actions and those of the team toward the goal.

Action is the mark of a leader. A leader does not suffer “analysis paralysis” but is always doing something in pursuit of the vision, inspiring others to do the same.

For me it is clear that HH does not fit in any of Mr Welch good idea of an ideal leader.

Just why is HH full of anger such that each time he speaks he spoils the day for many Zambians.

Is it because of the hidden conviction in his heart that he may NEVER rule Zambia? That is a possible explanation.

I know it hurts him so much to imagine President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the elected Head of State of Zambia.

May be he does not know what he is doing and that is more the reason he should turn God for guidance. Jesus never fails.

Living in self-denial will only harm his health. Zambians are watching him.

Josiah Soko,

Salima Road,

Matero