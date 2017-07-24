Kambwili’s indiscipline dangerous and divisive

Dear Editor

I will not be surprised if Chishimba Kambwili will claim to be a victim of machinations in the party and yet he and Musenge have been the made most regular appearances in the Mast newspaper which has never been a friend of the nation.

For an unknown reason, apart from wishing to appear important, they were more comfortable parroting the sentiment of the opposition against their own party. They were in fact more destructive than the opposition itself.

Each time they appear in the opposition newspaper they have attacked their party and in particular ridiculing the leadership. This is very irresponsible conduct which is a betrayal of the collective image of the Patriotic Front.

Patriotism is the first demand that is made on any loyal member of a group.

It did not make any sense for the two to be so vocal in hostile media when they had an opportunity to resolve issues internally.

Whatever happens, the two will go down in the history of the party and this nation at large a divisive people whose only contribution was to create tension and misunderstanding in the party in the hope of using their tribal origin as a base for wishing to win support.

We now know their intentions and each time they meet people we know what their intentions are. This is a better position because the enemy you know is know is much better than one you don’t know especially one who pretends to be a friend.

Kambwili and Musenge are not friends of the PF. This is now a fact that has been proved beyond all measure.

FGB

————————————————————–

Don’t politicize new State House building project

Dear Editor,

As the public debate to build a new State House gradually gathered steam (“New State House a must – MPs”, Daily Nation, July 21, 2017), it appeared there was a deliberate attempt in some quarters of our nation to politicize it for evidently selfish and political-mileage purposes.

Like many other patriotic and objective Zambians, I commend the decision to build a new State House that was made by a Parliamentary Committee chaired by UPND Chirundu Member of Parliament Douglas Syakalima, who incidentally doubles as presidential advisor to the incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The reason the vociferous NGOs and social media cynics and critics were keen to politicize the Parliamentary Committee’s report and its deliberations in the House was that its non-partisan and unadulterated form was a damning verdict on a shameful episode of omnipresent criticism and opposition against the PF government that unfortunately continues in different forms today.

The UPND Chirundu Member of Parliament is the hero in this context today for two, outstanding patriotic Zambian features in his personality – unwavering devotion, determination and leadership on the one hand, and being frank and realistic on the other.

In both cases, and in the context in which the Parliamentary Committee chairman used them, it was very likely mainstream UPND culture of impudence and impunity would have acted in the opposite way.

It is unfortunate though that Douglas Syakalima did not present the report on the floor of the House himself as he was still serving a 30-day suspension meted out by the Speaker of the National Assembly to the truant UPND members of parliament who boycotted the presidential address in parliament earlier this year. The irony is that he failed to deliberate the contents of the report in Parliament.

However, Independent Kantanshi member of parliament Anthony Mumba who had succeeded him in dealing decisively with the 80-year old deteriorating infrastructure situation at State House managed to ably do so in his absence.

For those who do not know how Parliamentary Committees’ business is done please read on:

Firstly, upon completion of their deliberations as per their respective programmes of work, all the Parliamentary Committees compile their reports which are tabled in the House for consideration and subsequent adoption. Where the House does not adopt a committee report, all its contents become null and void and cannot, therefore, be used as reference material.

Secondly, after committee reports have been adopted by the House, copies of the same, with covering letters, are sent to the respective ministries to take action on the observations and recommendations made by the committees on the various issues considered.

Finally, the feasibility and logistics of this project might be financially huge, but it would be an important undertaking for the health and safety of the Head of State and his State House members of staff.

In fact, our brothers and sisters opposing the implementation of this project need to learn more on how Parliamentary Committees work.

So, don’t politicize the new State House building project anyhow – consult the members of staff or members of parliament at the National Assembly.

Mubanga Luchembe,

LUSAKA

————————————————————-

Satan wants to destroy peace in Zambia

Dear Editor

I personally believe it is not the PF, but God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob who has seen us this far, as one Zambia and one nation.

From October 2014, Satan and his demons have tried to destroy our country, but Jesus, who is Lord over Zambia has stood for us.

The enemy had hoped, for any reason, Zambians across our land, would rise against President Edgar Lungu’s government. But this has not happened and it will not happen, as long as God remains Lord over our nation.

However, it is important for all of us Zambians to know that, the devil and his demons have never conceded defeat.

They were there from creation and will always be there with their mission, until Jesus returns to earth. They are very much at work on the drawing board, scheming up, may be even the worst for our mother Zambia.

But God says; “Be still and know, that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). While enemies of the land and people of Zambia “will boast of horses, and some will boast of chariots,” peace loving Zambians can only “boast of the name of Jehovah” (Psalm 20:7).

Therefore it is important that we all learn not to spare our knees.

And as we seriously pray and specifically mention the names of President Edgar Lungu, his vice, Inonge Wina, cabinet, and all Members of Parliament, it is also important that we remember always, to mention the names of opposition leaders to God. Let’s pray for them and not curse them.

Above all, let not Zambia ever forget to thank God for the lives of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

When we have done all this, let’s remember to give God all the glory, worship, honor and praise, which He so rightly deserve; for who He has always been, and continues to be to Zambia.

Mukuka Chilufya

Chambishi Mine Township