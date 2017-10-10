…very young doctors performing major operations without any thought of overtime payment or any other benefit…

By Dr. KACHINGA SICHIZYA

THE time reads 23:13 hours. I have just received a phone call from a hard working young Anaesthetist Dr Kaunda Lwimba informing me that the ENT surgeons are now concluding the major surgery which began 12 hours ago at midday.

The team of Specialist Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeons, Dr Rachel Kasamba Hapunda Chibanga and Dr Harrison Phiri together with Dr Yolanta Lilanda-Kasonso, nurses Hope Mwelwa and Katowa Bridget and Joseph Mutale, Maimbolwa Makuyu and Amon Silomba to mention but a few, have been performing a Total Laryngectomy.

It is an operation which involves removal of part of the Oesophagus and the Trachea and all affected lymph nodes on an 18-year-old girl, a school leaver who had the misfortune of suffering from Squamous cell carcinoma of the Larynx.

You can’t imagine the complexity involved in trying to put these parts together after the tissues affected by the tumour have been removed.

In another theatre, Dr John Yotham Mvula, an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) was performing surgery on a four-month old-child.

These are very young doctors performing major operations without any thought of overtime payment or any other benefit.

Their focus is to deliver the much-needed surgical help to their patients.

This spirit is indeed uplifting and it must be encouraged in every sector of life in Zambia.

No one will do it for us. We must all rise up to the challenge.

In the Neurosurgery theatre, we had an all-day operation conducted on a 10-year-old girl from a neighbouring country who had a brain tumour at the back of the head.

My indefatigable resident, Dr Arnold Bhebhe, has given me great joy and renewed my spirit.

I am full of anticipation as I await the arrival of three other doctors who will be joining the Neurosurgery team.

Indeed, the future is bright.

Amidst many challenges, The University Teaching Hospital, under the support of The Ministry of Health continues to strive for excellence.

This can only mean good things for the people of Zambia and even the neighbouring countries.

The advent of the Specialist Training Programme (STP) being promoted by Professor Sekelani Banda and his team comes as a harbinger of good tidings.

Let’s remember to pray for our doctors and nurses and all other medical staff and the patients under their care.

JESUS IS LORD OVER ZAMBIA!! We rejoice. God bless you all.