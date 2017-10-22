AT present, what separates Zambia from other developing countries in the sub-region is the paucity of agricultural equipment and inputs, but change is on the way.

Zambian agriculture is suffering today from decades of underinvestment.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, average productivity in Zambian faming has stagnated over the last 50 years, in contrast with more developed parts of the world where productivity has gone up.

A legacy of that lack of development is a dearth of modern agricultural equipment. Such things are expensive, however.

Globally, the majority of farmers in Africa are smallholders who do not have enough surplus money to reinvest in the business, and loans are difficult to come by. The situation varies, of course, from country to country; and some governments are doing more than others to help mechanise their farmers, modernise the sector and improve yields.

Admittedly, much agricultural equipment is manufactured abroad, but, still in Zambia, the government plans to purchase processing and farming equipment from local suppliers to help support the local agricultural economy.

Chief among the government leaders is the Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima who stressed the need to enhance technological advancement to improve productivity in the agriculture sector.

She said that there was need to relegate the hoe to the archives and embrace technology to improve productivity for smallholder farmers. She also said that Government had already started distributing tractors to 288 chiefdoms for women farmers’ clubs and co-operatives across the country but that there was need for other people to realise the benefits of engaging in new technology to boost agriculture productivity.

Indeed, for a long time, the Zambian farmer, particularly the smallholder farmer, has been using the hand hoe to cultivate his or her field. With that, it is easy to understand why most small-scale Zambian farmers remain stagnant, ever dependent on government’s Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for seed and fertiliser.

The Minister of Gender was right: Mechanised agriculture is the way to go.

Understandably, the lack of access to flexible loan facilities from financing institutions for the small-scale farmers for purchase of farm machinery has been a major setback resulting in many of them failing to graduate to another level.

The biggest challenge in accessing farming equipment in the sector is mainly to do with the high cost associated with it and the collateral demanded by financial institutions. That is why the Ministry of Gender’s initiatives are most commendable and handy.

Zambia is also benefiting from Chinese investment. Food demand in China is forcing the government there to look abroad for land that can be cultivated to meet its ever-growing needs.

Africa, with its cheap and easy-to-acquire land is very attractive to such countries. While some smallholders can add value to their produce by filling the niche market for organically grown vegetable and fruit produce, such are Africa’s needs that it may not yet be a viable method of farming.

The market in fertilisers and hybrid seeds is therefore an important one. By subsidising such farming methods, Zambia went from struggling to feed itself to exporting food within a decade. Other African nations are now beginning to follow suit, with Tanzania among those exploring similar policies.

The world’s food shortage is seeing investment and donations begin to flow into Zambia. So long as this is done on Zambia’s terms and the people, particularly the poorest, benefit, the modernisation of the sector would come as a welcome respite, particularly to agricultural workers, most of whom are women – thus the Ministry of Gender’s involvement.

Ultimately, Zambia needs to go beyond FISP – just providing seed and fertiliser to the smallholder farmers, they need machinery, and the private sector can come in too and play its role.