WELCOME to out today’s topic. When our Lord Christ Jesus, was on earth, he taught in parables. A parable is defined as a short fictitious narrative or story, from which a moral or spiritual truth is drawn.

In the above quotation, our Lord Christ Jesus, was telling the story of the farmer, who had gone out in his farm to plant some seeds.

The farmer scattered his seeds, some fell on the foot path, and these were taken by the birds. Some fell on some shallow soil, with underlying rock.

These seeds sprouted quickly because the soils were shallow. But the plants soon dried up, under the hot sun, since they did not have roots.

Other seeds fell among thorns that grew up and were chocked as tender plants. Still, some seeds fell on fertile soil and they produced plenty of crop.

Our discussion is to be concentrated on the seed that fell on fertile soil and produced plenty fruit. It is about the character of a seed well tendered in a fertile soil. A “gigantic” size of the seed, a “health” seed, full of the Holy Spirit. His work is inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Believers “grown” in a fertile soil, are easy to recognise even by their fellow believers at the local church, for they will offer themselves whole heartedly to the service of the Lord Christ Jesus.

They will always ensure that, every effort is made so as to attain what is required to be done in the church of God, to the best of their ability. They are at all times “thirsty” to perform a function to the glory of God, when requested to do so by the authorities.

The good soil where such people are “grown” is the heart that allows Christ Jesus to enter and live. (Rev 3:20). This is the fertile soil. Such believers are self-motivating.

The character of the 12 disciples and others like Barnabas and Apostle Paul, was that of seeds scattered in fertile soil. They remained committed to Christ’s work until their last breath here on earth.

For them, endurance was powered by the Holy Spirit. They had faith perhaps as big as the mustard seed, going by their labour among the people they met where ever they went preaching teaching and healing. (Acts 14:21-28). Only by his character, Barnabas, whose name means “encourager” strengthened his believers to work even harder in spreading the word, throughout the town of Antioch of Syria.

It was from this town where believers in Christ were first called Christians. For Barnabas, it was like a gold medal performance. As for Apostle Paul, it was already a race conquered. It was triumph, to the glory of God.

For men of God of the early church, it was certainly a seed grown in fertile soil. Perhaps listeners to the word, in the days of the Disciples of Christ, never got less from the Apostles, as they got from Jesus Christ. Because the Apostles gave themselves whole. They based every action on truth. (Acts15:1-3).

They preached and taught what was essential for salvation, not on how to get rich. For it is written in the book of Matthew 6:33, thus: “but seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”

And Deut 8:18, says “Remember the Lord your God. He is the one who gives you power to be successful, in order to fulfill the covenant He confirmed to your ancestors with an oath” How to get rich should not take a centre stage for preaching the word of God, but salvation should be.

Servants of Christ Jesus, “grown” in fertile soil will do everything possible to overcome all the hurdles in their way to meet the unmet, in their effort to preach, teach and heal near and fear.

They believe, the harder the difficult, the greater the glory, and it is God’s glory and not of the servant of God. And the glory of God is His presence among His people with miracles and wonders.

It is this kind of attitude towards God’s work, that our faith is strengthened. And whatever we ask in the name of Christ Jesus, will surely be provided. With God there is nothing impossible (Matthew 19:26). And it is all according to our faith. (Matthew9:29).

A fertile soil, is good soil, a heart that allows the Lord Christ Jesus to enter and live within. Revelation 3:20; which says: “Look, I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in, and share a meal together as friends.” A fertile soil, is good soil, the heart that allowed the soul to be born again. Changed, positive attitude, which does not only believe in our Lord Christ Jesus, but also becomes a living sacrifice to God.

To faithfully and earnestly serve our Father, Lord God Almighty. A strong and health “Seed” is never complacent when it comes to serving our God.

It remains firm and principled in all matters of the Kingdom of God. It is never a heart busy with world concerns, but instead it is a heart always able to provide through the power of God, provides spiritual nourishment to the newly converted.

A fertile soil, is a heart that is not only receptable to the Word of God, but as well good at doing the commands of God, as per His Word.

Believers “grown” from the fertile soil, are all the time ready to serve Christ in his church, when called upon, without unnecessary excuses. No whining.

They enjoy doing what is necessary for the expansion of the Kingdom of God. Their time is God’s time. And by the grace of God, they miss nothing vital for their living as the Lord provides all their needs (Genesis 22:4-14). Such do not panic when in a state of need. They pray to the Lord, trusting that the Lord will always be faithful to them and will not ever abandon them. And our father Lord God Almighty does not delay, will always provide at the right time. God of mercy.

It is written in 1st Corinth 15:58, thus: “Therefore my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, for as much as you know, that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”

Those who labour in the Lord, may face challenges in life, just like any other person, but will not be overwhelmed by such challenges, as the Lord will in no time show His glory and rescue them in all kinds of challenges (Psa 41: 1-3), according to his will. This is the promise of God, who is faithful to His promises. Believers “grown” in fertile soil, a heart that is obedient to the commands of the Lord, do labour only to the glory of God, and never desire vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another, for they know Christ is their Lord, discarding pride and arrogance, never part of their character. They are always eager to do good, to please God.

Believers “grown” from the fertile soil, always take time to help. The starting point in helping the needy is to love God. As it is written in the book of Deut 6:4-5, which says: “Listen O Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is above. And you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul and all your strength.”

Believing in one God, must be a very distinctive feature in Religion. Many ancient religions, believe in many gods. But as believers in Christ Jesus, we are of monotheism, as it is written in Micah 7:18; “There is no other god like you, O Lord, you forgive the sins of your people, who have sinned.

You do not stay angry forever, but you take pleasure in showing us your constant love.” This is the only God, believers grown in fertile soil believe in. Not many gods, but only one God, who is Lord Father God Almighty of Israel, creator of heaven and the earth, what is seen and what is not seen. God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

He is the source of Love, peace and Salvation. This is true, since we know it is Him who loved us first (John 3:16). His love for us is the driving force in our desire to serve Him even in times of difficulties.

When believers “grown” in fertile soil, help the needy, they will never boast about it, because it will be the Holy Spirit working in their obedient heart. Their desire to do the utmost to help other people in need is never at all quenched, but remains in them like a fire that lasts forever and ever.

Believers “grown” in fertile soil, will always love their neighbours as they love themselves. This is as it is written in Leviticus 19:13-18. This is the commandment of God.

And our Lord Christ Jesus repeated the same commandment in Math 22:39. Believers “grown” in good soil, will therefore help their neighbours in every way possible, without complaining, knowing that our Lord, God Almighty will never leave them stranded on their own. They have learnt to depend much more on God than on man. Our God Almighty never forsakes those who serve Him, earnestly, honestly and faithfully (Isaiah 65:8-9).

Believers “grown” in good soil, are like vessels of gold, found in a great house, because they do great things in the Church, not to impress a fellow church member, but as an expression of love and faith for their Lord God Almighty. (2nd Timothy 2:20). As it is written thus: Blessed are those who give than who receive (Acts 20:35). They do their works with gladden heart, filled with joy and great satisfaction, causing them to pray with great confidence that their only one God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob will answer their prayer. (Isaiah38:1-5).

This they do because their works show their faith in the Lord, as it is written in James 1:6, that when we pray we should not doubt at all. And when such people die, their good works will follow them (Rev.14:13).

After all faith without works is dead. (James2:14-17). We should work very hard in the vineyard of our Lord Father God Almighty, knowing that our benefits are immense.

Believers ‘grown” in the fertile soil, are men and women of integrity. They never cease praying and always waiting to acquire much more on the knowledge of God. Praise be to God the Most High.

We pray for our Republican President, the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the people of Zambia, for love and peace in our beloved Republic. This is our prayer. In Christ’s name, we pray. Amen.