Don’t ban sex boosters

Editor,

Mutoto especially Kavalamanja should not be banned because defilements have been there since time immemorial. We would like to condemn such calls to ban the distribution of sex boosters in strongest terms. Other best options should be found to curb the scam of defilement.

Dr. T.C.

Larry Mweetwa a blatant cheap liar

Editor,

It is foolish of Mweetwa to think that Facebook is new to Zambia. By filing his criminality on a democratic government, Larry is not law abiding but a blatant cheap liar. In his interview with BBC he exposed his ignorance that Facebook operates with a pin. He must come and prove that with our government.

Citizen

What are Police Stations for?

Editor,

I am very much concerned with the manner our Chelstone Police station (old) has been operating. I took my robbery case there one week ago. I was told that they need photocopies. I sacrificed the little money which I had to do photocopies. I was also told to come and see the CID, where I was told to pay K55 so that he can write a police report. What a shame.

Damazio Banda, Lusaka.

Price reduction of mealie meal

Editor,

Millers have reduced the prices of various packages of mealie meal. This is a very welcome and commendable move. But there is a group of business people who do not seem to look at the people of Zambia. This group has continued to fix its eyes on the money and how much they are able to extract from Zambians. I am talking about foreign chain supermarkets that are full imported stuff. Today in SADC, the Zambian kwacha is the strongest currency but we never get to enjoy the strength of our currency, why? The South African Rand is only 68 ngwee.

Concerned Zambian

Peace crucial to us Zambians

Editor,

I wish to appeal to all Zambians to uphold peace and stability. Why should we divide ourselves, when we are children of the same family? Our family is Zambia and no one will rob this from us. Look at the elderly, children, your wealth and many other important things around us which we cannot let go off unnecessarily. Love your neighbor as you love yourself.

Concerned Zambian.

Leave patients to relax

Editor,

UTH visitors must change their attitude. I wish to thank the doctors, nurses and UTH management at large the good job there are doing. Let us learn to say thank you. My worry is that the Fee paying wards e.g B13, visitors come at any time, even four in number to stay and chat at the bed side. If for instance 5 beds have such patients, then it becomes difficulty for nurses to tell visitors to go outside. Even though payment has been made but give the patients time to rest. My admission was like I was at a party. The patients too need time to relax. Our people should change their attitude when they visit their sick ones. Of course rules can change depending on certain conditionalities. Thank you UTH.

Former patient, Lusaka

Let us be alert

Editor,

The current Armageddon was planned a long time ago. They are just implementing it now. Let us be alert with people we live with because terrorism can be practiced by anyone in society.

Concerned Zambian

Power outages

Editor,

I have observed with concern the rising frequency in power outages. Has ZESCO secretly slapped us with the usual load shedding? If so, let them come out in the open because those power cuts are a nuisance to say the least.

Oscar, Matero