The shame of our Catholic bishops

Editor,

So our Catholic bishops cannot be bothered by incarcerated small people with no names to talk about? And there are many just languishing in prisons, yet innocent. They have no one to speak for them. So, are these Bishops right in the eyes of God just to seek favours for HH just because he is a leader of an opposition political party? I don’t buy their excitement over HH. Has HH given them money or something for them to be over-anxious about his (HH) welfare? Shame on them!

Citizen

Arrest party cadres at bus stops

Editor,

The police should arrest illegal land grabbers and those who are disturbing peace at bus stops by getting money from bus drivers and conductors for just standing at the doors of mini buses. When one denies them free money fight ensues, hence affecting public peace. This is an opportune time to get rid of these criminals in the name of cadres. Police should bring to book those who swindled hopeless traders out of colossal sums of money on the pretext that they would be given alternative places by criminals in the name of political cadres. Please, arrest these situations now or never.

Change Life Zambia

Street kids’ population is increasing

Editor,

I shed tears over the rising number of street kids I see every day in the central business centre of Lusaka. My question is; where are they coming from? Someone should explain this situation before it is too late. It is so sad to see a 5-year-old becoming a street kid. What is wrong with this generation? The street kids’ population will double in the next ten years. This needs to be looked at before the city is populated by these group of unfortunate Zambians.

Michael Mvula, Lusaka

PF cadres terrorising bus drivers and conductors

Editor,

I would like to appeal to the authorities responsible for transport in our country. We, the bus drivers, are going through hardships in terms of money we are paying to Lusaka City Council, party cadres and the police. My question is, why are we so heavily taxed? We know that we should pay tax to LCC but not to these cadres who are demanding a lot of money from us. Can someone remove these cadres from bus stations and bus stops? They are making our business harder than before. They claim that they are sent by PF officials. Now, who are those officials who are engaging in unlawful acts? Please, please, hear our plea.

Bus Drivers

Lumumba Bus Station

Well done Catholic Bishops

Editor,

Editor

We thank God for the meeting though we did not need to have taken the Pope’s representatives to arbitrate for the meeting to take place. Bishop Mpundu had earlier said they had been trying to meet the President but no response from the highest office which was very sad.

Davies Malulu

Expatriate Coach for what?

Editor,

Expatriate coach for what? Colonisation ended a long time, we must be proud of ourselves and discover ourselves and develop ourselves. Always dependent on other people…, it is a shame!!! What we need is to motivate the players. Government has a big role to play. But players, should be motivated first and we will see the difference soon. Abash expatriate coach calls…!!

Winston Chola

Unfair arrests

Editor,

The unfairness surrounding the arrests being conducted in the country will leave you with no choice but to talk about it. Certain groups of people are immune to arrests why? Openly a group of people attacked the other group and eventually cut off one’s hand even a blind man saw what happened but up-to now no arrests have been made. Can you change the strategy before it’s too late? When you invade the snake’s home, it only turns and bite because it has nowhere else to run to.

Concerned